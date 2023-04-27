New York Jets draft edge rusher Will McDonald IV 15th overall

Sep 12, 2020; Ames, Iowa, USA; Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis (1) is tackled by Iowa State Cyclones defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) at Jack Trice Stadium. The Ragin Cajuns beat the Cyclones 31 to 14. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

In a surprising move, the New York Jets selected edge rusher Will McDonald IV with the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

McDonald stands at 6-foot-3 and 5/8 inches tall and weighs 239 pounds, with an impressive 34 7/8-inch arm length (90th percentile) and an 82 1/4-inch wingspan (80th percentile).

During the pre-draft process, McDonald showcased his athleticism with a 9.66 Relative Athletic Score (RAS). He demonstrated elite explosion (132-inch broad jump and 36-inch vertical jump) and agility scores (6.85 3-cone and 4.22 20-yard shuttle). McDonald is renowned for his explosiveness and ankle flexion, as evidenced by his remarkable 3-cone time. As for speed, McDonald clocked a 1.63 10-yard split, a 2.65 20-yard split, and a 4.7 40-yard dash.

At 23 years old, McDonald will turn 24 in early June. He spent all five of his collegiate years at Iowa State, amassing considerable experience in 54 games. McDonald consistently demonstrated his availability, participating in at least 12 games each of the past four years.

In terms of production, McDonald finished his college career with 34 sacks, including 10.5 in 2020 and 11.5 in 2021. In 2021, he also forced five fumbles. Last year, McDonald registered five sacks and four pass defenses.

The New York Jets bolster their pass-rushing lineup with Will McDonald IV:

McDonald brings a plethora of desirable attributes to the table, such as his quick first step, arm length, bend, and spin move, among others. He will contribute to the quarterback pursuit for the already formidable Jets defensive line.

Joining the defensive end position, McDonald will play alongside talents like John Franklin-Myers, Carl Lawson, Bryce Huff, Jermaine Johnson, and Micheal Clemons. Furthermore, the Jets boast two dynamic pass rushers at defensive tackle in Quinnen Williams and Quinton Jefferson.

While McDonald’s selection came as a surprise, there is much to admire. He possesses unique abilities as a pure edge rusher and will strengthen an already deep group for the Jets.