New York Jets: Derek Carr set to sign with Saints

Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

One of the New York Jets‘ top quarterback options this offseason is now off the board. A report just came from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, who shared that the New Orleans Saints are closing in on a deal with Derek Carr. The deal is reportedly worth four years.

The Jets had a visit with Carr a few weeks ago that seemed to go well for both him and the team. It also did seem as if Carr wanted the Jets. He was willing to wait but did make known throughout the entire process that his plan was to sign well before free agency.

That being said, it still did seem all along that he was the Jets’ second preferred option behind Aaron Rodgers. But now, the Jets’ backup plan is off the board, and they have to hope things work out with Rodgers.

Is an Aaron Rodgers trade imminent for the New York Jets?

Since the hire of Nathaniel Hackett, the Jets have been linked to Rodgers. However, the start of free agency is one week from today and the Jets are still without answers.

In the end, the Jets have to hope for an update on Rodgers’ playing status in the immediate future. From there, if Rodgers does want to come to the Jets, maybe they can construct a trade.