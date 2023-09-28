New York Jets: Chiefs’ linebacker takes shot at Zach Wilson-led offense

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no sugarcoating it: the New York Jets‘ offense, led by quarterback Zach Wilson, has been underwhelming. The challenges are evident in Wilson’s performance. Over just two games, he’s recorded a completion rate under 50%, racking up 327 yards, one touchdown, and a concerning three interceptions.

Even as head coach Robert Saleh remains firm in his belief in Wilson, it’s clear the young quarterback needs to up his game. The defense, despite its strengths, won’t be able to shoulder the burden if the offense continually struggles to maintain possession.

Run-First Approach Post Rodgers’s Injury

Taking cues from the ground game, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay didn’t mince words when discussing the Jets’ offensive strategy after the injury to Aaron Rodgers.

“Damn, that still was a hard question, I can’t lie,” Gay said while smiling. “A team that wants to run the ball.

While the Jets boast talented running backs in Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook, opposing defenses have been quick to catch on. By focusing on stopping the run, they’ve rendered the Jets’ offense one-dimensional.

To break this pattern, the Jets might need to let Wilson trust his instincts more, even if it leads to potential turnovers. It’s clear that Wilson’s apprehensions are impacting his performance, leading to missed opportunities.

“Of course, man, that wasn’t meant to be funny or anything, but (Aaron Rodgers) got hurt and it turned into a team where, like, panic mode almost. That’s what I see at least. They’ve got great running backs, so now they’re just trying to pound it, pound and ground like they did … I don’t know if they win. I feel like the running backs rolling, three great ones. I feel like that’s their game plan.”

New York Jets Seeking Backup for Wilson

In an attempt to bolster their quarterback depth, general manager Joe Douglas recently added Trevor Siemian to the practice squad. Yet, the consensus is that Siemian won’t bring about a significant transformation. The Jets’ best bet might be to scout for a seasoned veteran, someone ready to step onto the field at a moment’s notice. But, as most football aficionados would agree, finding such a player is easier said than done.