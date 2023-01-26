New York Jets: Aaron Rodgers speaks very highly of Zach Wilson

Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

As speculation on Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets continues to ramp up, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer just spoke very highly of the Jets’ young signal-caller Zach Wilson.

Wilson, the Jets’ second overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft, has been a disappointment through his first two years. Ironically though, his struggles have nothing to do with a lack of talent. Whether it be his arm or athletic ability, Wilson is gifted with physical traits.

His problems have come from the mental side of things. It all starts with a lack of confidence, one that has been noticeably shot down from his first career start in 2021 to now. From there, it has led to poor mechanics with his footwork. That, in turn, has caused many inaccurate throws from Wilson. Lastly, a bad pocket presence with regards to Wilson’s reads, decision-making, and movement when he looked to escape.

Knowing Wilson has all of the natural ability but has ultimately executed at such a low level, Rodgers put things into perspective for him while also boosting his confidence.

Aaron Rodgers talks glowingly about New York Jets’ young QB Zach Wilson:

Yesterday afternoon, on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked about Wilson and shared the following thoughts.

“I met him before the draft and then they came and practiced against us in the preseason, some of those inter-squad practices where they come in a couple of days early. I think he’s super-talented. I think, a little humility is good for all of us, at various times in our careers. … For him, it’s just gonna be, you know, humility, lean into that. And then, just consistently working on the fundamentals. I think he’s so talented, but the best in the business can make all the plays outside the pocket, can move around. But, fundamentally, inside the pocket … that’s where you beat teams. Outside the pocket is where you kind of embarrass teams. But you gotta first win inside the pocket. … So, I hope that whoever they decide to go with at coordinator can come in and work with him. And kind of break down a lot of the fundamentals for him and get him playing on time because I think he’s talented enough to have a long career in the league.” Rodgers also added more hype on a potential trade to the Jets discussing some of the skill talent, “They added a young receiver, right, from Ohio State (Garrett Wilson) is it? And got a tight end from the Bengals (CJ Uzomah) I believe? They picked a running back (Breece Hall) right, who was pretty good last year?”

Certainly, Rodgers went at length, giving some flattering comments on Wilson’s ability while also providing some wonderful advice on how to turn things around.

Rodgers also going out of his way to speak on the Jets’ skill position players only created more fuel on the already highly-speculative trade talk on him possibly being a Jet.

Should the Jets land Rodgers in a trade, it presents Wilson with an optimal opportunity to sit behind his role model and learn. Wilson has all the arm and athletic talent required to play good football but needs to get the mental and mechanical aspects of things down to give himself even hope of being a franchise quarterback. Having the chance to possibly learn from one of the best ever could be the greatest thing for Wilson’s development as still only a 23-year-old player.