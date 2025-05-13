Jets tapped for international game in London in mid-October

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some games carry more weight than their place on the schedule would suggest.

For the New York Jets, their Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos is more than just another regular-season test—it’s a statement game on the international stage.

And it kicks off while most fans in the U.S. are still sipping their first cup of coffee.

A spotlight showdown across the pond

The NFL released its full slate of international games on Tuesday morning, confirming that the Jets will face the Broncos in London.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, October 12, at 9:30 AM ET and will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It’s part of the league’s growing commitment to global expansion, with additional matchups set in São Paulo, Berlin, Dublin, and Madrid.

But for the Jets, this game feels especially significant.

A rising Denver team won’t make it easy

The Broncos are no longer rebuilding—they’re reloading under Sean Payton, and second-year quarterback Bo Nix is a big reason why.

Coming off a promising rookie campaign, Nix brings precision and poise to an offense that’s evolving quickly.

Combine that with Denver’s redefined run game and a great defense, and the Jets will have their hands full in London.

This won’t be a sleepy overseas matchup. It’s a chess match between a team on the rise and another resetting.

Dynamic runners will take center stage

Both teams have offensive weapons who can break open a game with one cut.

The Jets’ rushing attack, featuring Breece Hall and a potentially mobile quarterback in Justin Fields, promises creativity and explosiveness.

On the other side, Denver will lean on a balanced approach that’s helped Nix ease into his NFL role.

This could be one of those games where a few well-timed runs determine the outcome, especially with the early kickoff time and travel factors creating added fatigue.

The international experience could build team identity

Winning overseas is always a challenge. It requires discipline, focus, and the ability to quickly adapt to a completely different environment.

For a Jets team trying to reestablish its identity, this game offers more than just a win column opportunity—it’s a chance to grow together.

Going on the road internationally brings a team closer. It tests how well players handle adversity off the field as much as on it.

And if the Jets can return from London with a win, it might become a turning point in their season narrative.

A global game with real implications

This isn’t a throwaway game on the schedule. With how competitive the AFC is shaping up to be, every win counts.

The Jets will need to be sharp, organized, and ready for a Broncos team that believes they’ve turned a corner.

There’s no hiding in London. The world will be watching, and for a Jets team chasing relevance again, this is their chance to shine.