Jets snag top quarterback prospect 1st overall in 2026 Mock Draft

Sometimes the most telling move a franchise makes is the one it doesn’t.

New York Jets fans watched the 2025 NFL Draft unfold without the team selecting a single quarterback, only to quietly add Missouri’s Brady Cook as a free agent afterward.

That wasn’t a sign of long-term belief — it was a signal they’re holding their breath and biding their time.

Because despite signing Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract with $30 million guaranteed, it’s clear this isn’t a solution. It’s a placeholder.

Fields brings athleticism — and plenty of doubt

The Jets are hoping Fields can surprise everyone and rewrite the narrative that’s followed him since Chicago.

At best, he finds stability, improves his decision-making, and delivers an electric season that keeps the Jets relevant.

But that outcome feels distant.

The more realistic scenario? Fields does just enough to keep things entertaining, but not enough to convince the front office he’s the guy.

NFL insider Todd McShay is already thinking ahead — way ahead — and he sees the writing on the wall.

Todd McShay sees Jets in line for No. 1 pick

In his “way too early” 2026 mock draft, McShay outlined a future that many around the league quietly expect.

“I have my hesitations on the Jets’ ceiling with Justin Fields next year, but the floor is a whole hell of a lot higher than this projection by FanDuel. But that’s a different discussion for a different day,” he said.

For McShay, the true storyline centers around LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier — a rising star with NFL pedigree and a rocket arm.

Nussmeier could be the prize at the end of a rocky season

Nussmeier, just 23, is coming off a season where he threw for 4,043 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

He completed 64% of his passes and routinely showed poise under pressure.

“Back to the exercise; I’m surprised to see people aren’t higher on Nussmeier heading into the season,” McShay continued. “He and LaNorris Sellers are the two quarterbacks I’m most intrigued to see develop next season.”

He added, “Nussmeier’s anticipation and ball placement in the face of pressure intrigue me most. If he takes the next step in 2025, he will be in the mix for QB1.”

The Jets may be more than intrigued — they may already be planning around that exact possibility.

A soft rebuild masked by short-term risk

The Fields experiment isn’t necessarily about contending. It’s about transition.

The Jets are moving off aging veterans, getting younger and more athletic across the board, and letting Fields keep fans engaged.

But behind the curtain, the long-term vision feels obvious: position themselves to draft a quarterback who can actually change the franchise.

If Fields thrives, it’s a bonus. If he flops, they’re just a step closer to Garrett Nussmeier.

