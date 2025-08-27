Jets should make splashy play to trade for Raiders’ disgruntled wide receiver

The Jets are in desperate need of another wide receiver on this roster, as they really do not have a true No. 2 guy behind Garrett Wilson. This could change for the team soon, and in a very big way.

Quality receiver requests trade

Jakobi Meyers is the Jets could acquire, and that just became more of a possibility. As reported by the NFL Network, Meyers has requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Heading into his age-28-29 season, Meyers is looking for a new contract. This is one of the reported reasons why he has requested a trade, as he and the team cannot get an extension done.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Raiders’ receiver is coming off his best season, as he put up 87 receptions for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns, all in 15 games.

This is a solid season, and for a player making $11 million in the upcoming season, he has the right to ask for a pay bump.

The Jets’ really need a receiver

While Garrett Wilson is a quality receiver, they do not have many impact receivers behind him. Josh Reynolds and Allen Lazard are favored to get the majority of reps on the opposite side, which isn’t what many contending teams would want.

Acquiring Meyers gives the Jets a very talented receiver who can free up Wilson and attract defenders to him, creating openings in this offense.

Trading for him most likely means the Jets would have to pay him, which may scare them away. They may not feel like paying another receiver, especially after signing Wilson to a big contract this offseason.

However, Meyers is the perfect fit for this Jets’ offense. He brings exactly what the Jets are looking for and would do that at a high level.