Jets make a cheeky move at punter, bringing in Shrine Bowl standout

Sometimes in the NFL, it’s not just the stars who define the culture—it’s the steady veterans who’ve seen it all.

For the New York Jets, Thomas Morstead was exactly that.

But on Tuesday, the team made a move that felt both sudden and cold, cutting ties with the 38-year-old punter in favor of a younger leg with potential.

A steady hand shown the door

Morstead wasn’t just a punter—he was a presence in the locker room and a favorite among Jets fans.

After leading the NFL in total punts and punt yardage in 2023, he continued to deliver solid results in 2024, averaging 47.2 yards per kick.

He brought consistency, experience, and Super Bowl pedigree from his days with the New Orleans Saints.

So, when the Jets made the decision to move on, the surprise wasn’t just on the field—it was personal.

A professional exit with honest emotion

Morstead learned of the decision while training at his alma mater, Tulane University.

Instead of reacting with frustration, he took to Instagram to express gratitude and realism.

“Had a great experience,” Morstead said, standing on the practice field. “Disappointed to be moving on and disappointed how it went down, but it’s just the way it goes in this business.”

It was a classic response from a pro who has handled every chapter of his career with class.

But still, the message was clear: this one stung.

Enter the new kid: Kai Kroeger

In Morstead’s place steps Kai Kroeger, an undrafted rookie out of South Carolina.

Kroeger wasn’t just any college punter—he was considered by some to be the best in the 2025 draft class, despite going undrafted.

He turned heads at the Shrine Bowl with a monstrous 76.4-yard punt that hung in the air for over six seconds.

Last season, he averaged 44.6 yards per punt, showing touch, leg strength, and upside the Jets clearly couldn’t ignore.

A calculated gamble with high risk

Cutting Morstead is less about his ability and more about projection.

The Jets want to get younger and cheaper at every position—and punter isn’t exempt from that logic.

But when you replace one of the most reliable punters in the game with a rookie who’s never played a snap in the NFL, you’re rolling the dice.

In close games, a 45-yard punt that lands out of bounds versus a 38-yarder returned for 12 yards can be the difference between a win and a loss.

The human element remains

There’s always a human cost to business decisions in sports.

Morstead gave the Jets professionalism, leadership, and a steady leg. His departure may not rock the headlines, but it resonates with fans and players alike.

The Jets believe in Kroeger’s potential. But they’re also hoping that they didn’t just subtract more than they added.

