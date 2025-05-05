Jets landed the perfect Aaron Glenn cornerback in the NFL Draft

The new-look New York Jets are reshaping their defense to new head coach Aaron Glenn’s liking. The secondary welcomed an exciting new addition in the third round of this year’s NFL Draft. FSU product Azareye’h Thomas should fit into Glenn’s new defensive scheme like a glove, adding key upgrade to the Jets’ defensive backfield.

Azareye’h Thomas is a perfect match for Aaron Glenn

Thomas is an athletic cornerback with plenty of starting experience at the collegiate level. Throughout his time at Florida State, Thomas thrived as a press-man cornerback.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

What style of defense did Glenn deploy in Detroit? That’s right, press-man. Thomas is stepping into a defensive scheme in which he is the perfect fit.

Detroit led the NFL in Cover-1 usage last season (33.9%). Meanwhile, Thomas earned a 71.8 man coverage grade at Florida State in 2024, per Pro Football Focus.

Thomas has big shoes to fill

The Jets’ pass defense, led by All-Pro CB Sauce Gardner, ranked fourth in the NFL last season, allowing just 192.6 passing yards per game.

The Jets lost Gardner’s running mate this offseason, however, as DJ Reed departed in free agency. Thomas will aim to step in and compete as New York’s CB2, hoping to fill the big shoes Reed left behind.

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ironically, Reed left to join the Detroit Lions — Glenn’s former team. He joins a Lions secondary that features a bevy of talent, including second-year cornerback Terrion Arnold. Glenn helped build a stout secondary in Detroit and will try to apply the same strategy in New York.

The Jets’ secondary should benefit from the new shape it will take under Glenn. He was among the best defensive play callers in the NFL last season. Glenn should be able to get the most out of Gardner and maximize Thomas’s potential as a rookie.