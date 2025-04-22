Jets could be eyeing explosive Lions wide receiver on the trade block

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Jets are still hunting for an explosive weapon to pair with Garrett Wilson, and a new name has entered the trade rumor mill. According to NFL analyst Albert Breer, the Detroit Lions may be open to parting ways with wide receiver Jameson Williams — and the fit with Gang Green is undeniably intriguing.

Williams Has Track Speed and Playmaking Versatility

Jameson Williams isn’t just fast. He’s “defenses-backpedaling-before-the-snap” fast.

Credit: Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming off a breakout year in Detroit, the former 12th overall pick tallied 1,020 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. That type of production, paired with his elite burst, makes him one of the most dangerous vertical threats in football.

Williams logged 64.9% of his snaps out wide but also spent 35.1% in the slot — a nod to his versatility.

The Lions also used him creatively, dialing up trick plays and end-arounds that netted him 122 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground. He’s the kind of player who forces defenses to account for him every time he’s on the field, which naturally opens up space for other playmakers.

Why the Lions Might Let Him Go

Williams is entering the final year of his rookie contract with a manageable $5.4 million cap hit. However, if Detroit picks up his fifth-year option, that number balloons to a projected $15.49 million in 2026.

With the Lions only holding about $5 million in cap space next season, tough decisions are looming — and Williams could be the odd man out. Financial constraints combined with Detroit’s deep roster of offensive weapons might make them more open to recouping draft capital instead of committing long-term money to a player who’s about to get expensive.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Would the Jets Have to Give Up?

The proposed price tag? A third and fourth-round pick in the 2025 or 2026 draft. That’s a hefty but not unreasonable cost for a 24-year-old receiver coming off a 1,000-yard campaign. And it would allow the Jets to keep their premium first- and second-round selections intact.

Adding Williams to an offense that already features Wilson and Breece Hall could transform the Jets’ unit overnight — especially with Justin Fields taking over. A heavy run-first offense could be in store and Williams can even help in that regard.

Weighing the Future Costs

Of course, this move wouldn’t come without risk. The Jets already have to think about a massive extension for Wilson in the near future. If they trade for Williams and he keeps producing, they’d be looking at paying two receivers top-tier money in the same window.

That may not be ideal for a team trying to plug several holes and stay under the cap. A cheaper — and potentially smarter — strategy could be using that second-round pick to find a high-upside burner in the draft. This route keeps flexibility on the books and provides long-term cost control.

Still, if the Jets are trying to win sooner rather than later, taking a big swing for a proven speedster like Williams could be the gamble that pays off.