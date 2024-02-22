Jets’ C.J. Mosley is ready for a Super Bowl push in 2024

The New York Jets’ 7-10 record in 2023 did not speak to the level of talent they possessed on their roster. The underwhelming finish and playoff absence came, and is now in linebacker C.J. Mosley’s rearview mirror as he looks toward a promising 2024 season outlook.

Jets: C.J. Mosley is ready to overcome struggles that held the team back in 2023

NJ.com’s Mark Inabinett compiled the star LB’s most glaring offseason comments. Mosley’s response to how the season would have looked with Rodgers under center was more future-oriented and pragmatic than lamentable. Mosley’s looking forward to upping the ante when the four-time NFL MVP returns next year:

“I think physically we’re ready for that challenge,” Mosley said about their expected Super Bowl push next year. “Mentally, we were tested a lot this year, and, for the most part, we held it down. But it’s going to take a whole ‘nother level to get to where we want. It’s going to be tough. It’s not going to be easy. It’s not going to be fair. Just got to do it.”

The mental aspect of the game is something only Mosley and the Jets can attest to with all gravity. From a defensive perspective, the front seven and secondary were in lockstep with one another, stifling opposing rushing attacks and pairing their cerebral IQs with their otherworldly talent to hold aerial attacks to 6.1 yards per attempt in 2023, the fourth-fewest among all defenses.

The offensive side of the ball is where improvement is needed next year. Last season, three quarterbacks after Rodgers got their run at the starting role. Zach Wilson had his moments, but an underwhelming 60.1% completion rate and inability to close out wins cost him his position with the starting 11. Tim Boyle underperformed and Trevor Siemian’s 2-2 record to close out the season came a little too late for any playoff implications to take shape.

The Jets’ most utilized offensive weapons, RB Breece Hall, receivers Garrett Wilson and Xavier Gipson, and TE Tyler Conklin all played the full 17-game slate and their defense was readily available for the most part.

Mosley is confident in himself & his teammates’ capabilities

Mosley is hopeful that Rodgers will return at full strength and to his MVP-caliber ways from Week 1 onward, and that the offense can meet his stellar defense where it’s at.

The five-time All-Pro honoree is aware of the external pressure the Jets face with Super Bowl expectations. Individually, Mosley held up his end of the bargain, forcing two forced fumbles while getting his hands on seven defended passes. He also exceeded 150 combined tackles for the third consecutive season with 152, and as Inabinett noted, became only the fourth player to do so since tackles started getting tracked by the league in 1987.

Mosley’s not focused on just the man in the mirror, but the team as a whole. His mindset and understanding of what the squad needs to do in order to rack up wins is an encouraging sign for the Jets as they look to finalize a roster that can win it all in 2024.