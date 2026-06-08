The quarterback talk has to leave the offseason brochure now.

Aaron Glenn can talk culture, structure, and accountability as much as he wants. The Jets still need Geno Smith to make the offense look calmer than last year’s mess, and the next two weeks are where that starts becoming visible.

Glenn removed the mystery early, calling Smith his guy after the Jets brought him back from Las Vegas. Smith returns as a veteran starter who has already rebuilt his career once, and that matters because this roster does not need another quarterback science project in June.

The offense needs a steadier operating system

The Jets’ offseason program runs through OTAs from June 8-11 before mandatory minicamp arrives June 16-18. That gives Smith, Frank Reich, Garrett Wilson, and the offensive line a narrow window to make the new setup feel less theoretical.

There is already enough change around him. Dylan Parham is expected to step into the offensive line picture, Reich is installing the offense, and the defense has been reshaped with several veteran additions. The roster has movement everywhere, which makes quarterback steadiness even more important.

Smith does not have to light up every OTA practice. He does have to make the huddle feel adult, get the ball out on time, and give Wilson a quarterback who is not turning every third down into improv night.

Glenn needs proof beyond leadership language

The Jets have lived through too many summers where the vocabulary sounded better than the product. This version has to be different.

Smith gives them a higher floor because he has played real football, taken real punches, and operated NFL offenses that did not collapse under basic pressure. That alone should help a group trying to build under Glenn without spending the entire season explaining why the offense is late.

If Smith looks sharp through this minicamp stretch, the Jets can start selling progress with a straight face. If the operation still looks jumpy, the same old questions will be waiting at training camp, and nobody in Florham Park needs another summer built on pretend calm.