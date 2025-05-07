Could the Jets take a flier on a forgotten touchdown machine?

Sometimes a wide receiver room can look strong on paper, but closer inspection reveals more questions than answers.

That’s exactly where the New York Jets find themselves as they prepare to enter training camp this summer.

Garrett Wilson is elite — but what about everyone else?

There’s no debating Garrett Wilson’s status as one of the league’s rising stars at receiver. He’s dynamic, versatile, and productive.

Beyond him, though, things begin to look shaky.

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Jets still have Allan Lazard under contract, and while he brings size and toughness, he hasn’t consistently delivered.

Even with Rodgers forcing the ball his way in recent years, Lazard’s output has left much to be desired.

And behind him? A mixed bag of young hopefuls and depth pieces.

Xavier Gipson showed flashes but remains unproven, Malachi Corley is a second-year wildcard, and rookie Arian Smith brings speed but needs development.

Josh Reynolds adds a veteran presence, but there’s still no clear WR2 behind Wilson.

Why Gabe Davis could be worth a roll of the dice

Enter Gabe Davis, recently released by the Jacksonville Jaguars after just 10 games.

It’s easy to forget that Davis was once a premier red-zone threat, logging 11 touchdowns in 2021 and another eight in 2022 with Buffalo.

His time in Jacksonville was forgettable — 20 catches for 239 yards and two scores — but the skill set remains.

He’s just 26 years old, and his ability to stretch the field vertically could be a nice fit with the Jets’ offense.

If Justin Fields can operate a healthy passing game, the Jets will be leaning on speed and explosiveness to make plays downfield.

Davis might not be the same receiver he was two seasons ago, but as a depth signing with upside, he’s an easy consideration.

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The upside is low risk and high reward

Davis wouldn’t cost much, especially following his release. That’s precisely why this is a no-lose situation for the Jets.

They don’t need him to be a WR1 or even WR2 — they just need more competition to elevate everyone else.

A little pressure in camp can push young guys to earn their reps, and Davis would provide exactly that.

Even if he doesn’t make the final roster, the added depth ensures the Jets aren’t caught unprepared if injuries strike.

At worst, he’s a camp body with experience. At best, he rediscovers the magic that once made him a touchdown magnet.

Training camp decisions could reshape this offense

The Jets’ receiver room will be one of the most interesting battles this summer, and nothing is set in stone.

Gipson, Corley, and Smith all have potential, but adding a name like Davis keeps things honest and elevates the competition.

If the Jets want to give Fields the best chance to succeed, flooding the offense with capable targets is a great place to start.

