Breaking: New York Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as new offensive coordinator

Dec 25, 2022; Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett

The New York Jets just hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their next offensive coordinator.

He takes over a Jets offense that is in the market for a veteran quarterback but one that has some promising young talent.

Hackett is a young coach who just turned 43 years old last month. He has 20 years of coaching experience, with 14 of those years spent in the NFL. Prior to joining the Jets, Hackett has been an offensive coordinator in eight of his 14 years and with three different teams.

His lone year as a head coach this past season was a disaster, as the Denver Broncos were 4-11 under Hackett before firing him. The question with Hackett, though, is he a coach that is just meant to be a coordinator only?

Arguably, the best work done to date by Hackett is the job he did in 2017 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, as their offense ranked sixth in football and went to the AFC Championship game.

New York Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett; is Aaron Rodgers next?

One could say at this point that the Jets are making it clear that they want Aaron Rodgers to be their next quarterback. Rodgers and Hackett have a great relationship, and the Green Bay Packers could very well be moving on from Rodgers this off-season.

Hackett spent three years (2019-21) with Rodgers, where they enjoyed three 13-win seasons, two NFC Championship game appearances, and won back-to-back MVPs.

The final point worth noting is that Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Hackett do have a relationship. They spent two years together in Jacksonville with the Jaguars (2015-16).

This hire is essentially all about the Jets now finding a way to land the first-ballot Hall of Famer in Rodgers to be their next signal-caller. If so, the talent, especially at the skill positions, is there for this Jets offense to be fun under Hackett.