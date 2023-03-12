New York Jets restructure 3 contracts, create $15.2M in cap space

Sep 18, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) catches a pass in front of New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets recently restructured three contracts and, as a result, gave themselves $15.2 million in cap space.

This morning, Field Yates of ESPN reported that the Jets agreed to reworked contracts with three of their free agent signings last offseason, DJ Reed, Laken Tomlinson, and Tyler Conklin.

These restructures came briefly after Rich Cimini of ESPN’s report yesterday afternoon that the Jets were reaching out to the agents of some of their highest-paid players to help their salary cap situation.

The New York Jets continue to add cap space:

Entering the 2023 offseason, it has been well documented how tight up against the budget the Jets are. As general manager Joe Douglas has alluded to, however, they have the flexibility to give themselves the resources up front that they need.

Since Wednesday, when the Jets agreed to a reworked deal with CJ Uzomah, followed by the release of Braxton Berrios, and now, with the restructures of Reed, Tomlinson, and Conklin, the Jets have given themselves $23.8 million in cap space over the just last four days alone.

The rest of the players that the Jets can either release or agree to redone contracts with are C.J. Mosley, John Franklin-Myers, Carl Lawson, Corey Davis, and Jordan Whitehead. Plus, a contract extension with Quinnen Williams could also help the Jets’ cap space for 2023.

These contract restructures do make things tough for the future as the cap hits, and dead money on all of these contracts only goes up. Clearly, though, the Jets are all-in for right now, which is certainly more than exciting to see.