2023 New York Jets Mock Draft

Feb 2, 2023; Mobile, AL, USA; National wide receiver Michael Wilson of Stanford (4) grabs a touchdown as he practices during the third day of Senior Bowl week at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NFL draft is just over two months away. Prospects will begin arriving in Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine on Sunday. For a New York Jets team hoping to make the playoffs, adding a few talented prospects to improve some weaker positions in this upcoming draft who can also make an immediate impact will be paramount.

Before we take a look at the haul put together here for the Jets, I used the Pro Football Network Mock Draft Simulator. No trades were executed, and the Jets had six total selections, one in each of the first six rounds.

Each pick was made based on the best possible value. Not quite drafting for positions of need, but finding the best possible player within the notable position groups that, at the moment, it seems likely the Jets could draft.

Let’s review this 2023 mock draft for the Jets.

New York Jets Mock Draft:

Round 1, Pick 13: Peter Skoronski- OL, Northwestern

Peter Skoronski is certainly one of the top options for the Jets at 13. He is a safe prospect with a high floor who also happens to be one of the best in this entire class. Skoronski is Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network’s sixth-rated player and Dane Brugler of The Athletic’s fourth-ranked player.

Skoronski spent all three of his college years at Northwestern and played in 33 total games. He is a young prospect who will turn 22 in late July.

There is a ton to love that Skoronski offers. Whether it be dominant pass blocking, quick twitch athletically, versatility, sound technique, and much more, Skoronski would provide this Jets offensive line with a ton of exciting traits.

At the combine next week, all attention will be on Skoronski when it comes to his soon-to-be official arm length measurement, the only real concern most currently have with him.

The Jets need offensive line help in the worst way going into 2023. Skoronski fills that concern for the Jets here and makes for strong value with the 13th overall pick. He is one of the best prospects in this draft, and if he makes it to this point for the Jets, it would likely be an easy call for Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh.

Round 2, Pick 43: Joe Tippmann- iOL, Wisconsin

The Jets double down on the offensive line here and continue to try and improve the group with premium resources. Skoronski is one of the top tackle/guard prospects in the 2023 NFL draft. Joe Tippmann of Wisconsin happens to be one of if not the best center/guard prospects.

Tippmann spent all four of his college years at Wisconsin. He played in 25 total games, all of which came over the last three years. In terms of starts, Tippmann recorded 22, all over the past two seasons. Tippmann is another young prospect who will only turn 22 next month.

Tippmann ranks very highly on Daniel Jeremiah’s current draft board as his 27th-rated player and number-one interior offensive line prospect. Dane Brugler has Tippmann ranked 43rd on his board, the selection the Jets add Tippmann at here.

From a talent standpoint, there is a lot to love about Tippmann. He is very tall and quick athletically, which shows up in both the run and pass game, and has the power and strength with his big size to finish. Not to mention, Tippmann does offer positional flexibility along the interior of the offensive line at center and guard.

Lastly, from a production standpoint, Tippmann is coming off a year in which he gave up one sack and five pressures on 338 pass-blocking snaps. The value here, early in the second round, is strong for the Jets with Tippmann and addresses another need along the offensive line. The Jets would have to be ecstatic to come away with Skoronski and Tippmann in the first two rounds.

Round 3, Pick 74: Daiyan Henley- LB, Washington State

Could Robert Saleh look to find his Fred Warner in this draft? A coverage specialist with untapped athletic ability. If so, few have more potential than Washington State linebacker, Daiyan Henley.

Henley, a former wide receiver, has been a rapid riser as of late. Entering the Senior Bowl, Henley seemed to be valued as a fifth-round pick. Ever since, his stock has soared up to the point where right now, he seems like a lock to go on day two.

Henley has flown up to be Mike Renner of PFF’s 67th-rated prospect. Brugler has Henley as his 82nd-ranked player.

The lone downside to Henley is that he spent the last six years in college and will turn 24 in the middle of November. He spent his first five years at Nevada before transferring to Washington State in 2022. On the flip side, he has tons of experience playing in 61 games, with the chance to be an immediate impact contributor as a mid-round selection.

As a prospect, Henley is 6-foot, 230 pounds, with 33″ arm length. Henley possesses a ton of speed. He can read and react, quickly getting into the backfield to make plays against the run. Also, with his speed, he can cover ground from sideline to sideline. And, of course, Henley’s speed and quickness athletically and what he can do in coverage will be what he garners a ton of praise for leading up to the draft.

Sim pressure/mug look into bailing coverage on athletic TE Dalton Kincaid. Role and movement pattern used often on Sundays



Henley can play 3 downs… pic.twitter.com/yCyo0RRfqX — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 21, 2023

With C.J. Mosley coming up on his age-31 season and Quincy Williams and Kwon Alexander both unsigned for 2023 at the moment, the Jets could be potentially looking for some long-term stability at linebacker in this draft. Henley has the potential to be one of the best in this class and would be a thrilling addition for the Jets here in the third round.

Round 4, Pick 112: Jammie Robinson- S, Florida State

The biggest concern most Jets fans have with the defense at the moment is the state of the safety position. Here, it gets addressed with an exciting prospect, Jammie Robinson from Florida State.

Robinson offers a nice combination of youth and experience. He spent the last four years in college and played in 47 games. Robinson proved his consistent availability, playing in at least 10 games all four years. His first two years were spent at South Carolina, where he played 22 games. Robinson spent the past two seasons at Florida State and played in 25 games. Robinson has all of this valuable experience and just turned 22 years old last month.

Physically, at the Senior Bowl three weeks ago, Robinson measured in at 5-foot-10 and 194 pounds. From a talent perspective, Robinson offers so much to be thrilled about. He can cover with both speed and quickness athletically. Robinson plays with tons of physicality and is aggressive, working downhill. He also happens to offer tons of versatility to play not only both safety positions but in the slot as well.

Robinson is rated as Dane Brugler’s 90th overall player. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com has Robinson ranked as his fifth-best safety.

For the Jets to add Henley and Robinson in the third and fourth rounds to their fourth-ranked defense from a year ago would be exciting.

Round 5, Pick 145: Michael Wilson- WR, Stanford

The Jets add some needed size to their wide receiver group here with an enticing young prospect, Michael Wilson. He spent all five of his years in college at Stanford, playing in 36 games.

From a production standpoint, Wilson’s best years were 2019 and 2022. As a sophomore, he played in 12 games, recorded 56 catches, 672 yards (12 per catch), and five touchdowns. All personal bests across the board throughout his college career. Then, last year, Wilson played in six games totaling 26 receptions, 418 yards (16.1 per catch), and four touchdowns.

The main issue with Wilson comes from a lack of availability. Over the past three years, he played in just 14 games.

At the Senior Bowl, Wilson was listed at 6-foot-1, 216 pounds, with 31″ arms and 9 7/8″ hands. He is a possession receiver who can win over the middle and in contested catch situations. Wilson is also a physical, willing run blocker. After the catch, he can make things happen. Also, for a bigger wide receiver, Wilson does move well and has the ability to separate.

Wilson is highly regarded for his character and was a Team Captain at Stanford in 2022. The injuries are a concern, but the talent of Wilson here for a Jets team in need of his type of skill set makes him an intriguing pick here.

Round 6, Pick 185: Thomas Incoom- EDGE, Central Michigan

This mock draft wraps up with Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich adding another young and explosive edge rusher. Thomas Incoom spent five years in college, with his last two at Central Michigan.

He is built lower to the ground at 6-foot-2 but has size at 265 pounds with some solid length of 33″ arms. Over the past two seasons, Incoom played in 24 games and totaled 15.5 sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss. In 2022, he broke out in a big way posting 11.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss.

Incoom is explosive up the field off the snap with his speed, and he plays with a motor, all traits that make him a fit for Saleh and Ulbrich’s attacking front. Incoom possesses some power and strength as well.

He is, however, a raw and developmental prospect. With the Jets’ defensive end depth, though, it makes taking a chance late on an edge rusher with some potential like Incoom here worth it.

New York Jets Mock Draft final takeaways:

The Jets come away here split with three offensive and defensive prospects. Positions of need are addressed with each of the first five picks. But, still, not forced as all, from a value standpoint, are worthy of being taken where they were.

Peter Skoronski, OL Joe Tippmann, iOL Daiyan Henley, LB Jammie Robinson, S Michael Wilson, WR Thomas Incoom, EDGE

Adding Skoronski and Tippmann with Alijah Vera-Tucker gives the Jets three young, athletic, and versatile offensive linemen who could anchor this group for a long time. Also, hopefully, Mekhi Becton and Max Mitchell can assert themselves as well.

As noted, to acquire two talents in Henley and Robinson with their speed and coverage ability to the Jets’ already great defense would be thrilling. All of these first four picks could potentially be day-one contributors for the Jets.

To round it out, Wilson is a needed possession receiver with talent as long as he stays on the field. Also, a raw pass-rushing prospect with upside like Incoom would be a solid way for the Jets to conclude this draft.