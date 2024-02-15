The Giants could target 2 veteran quarterbacks in free agency

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen said several weeks ago they would be active in adding a quarterback, whether it be via draft or free agency.

With Tyrod Taylor’s contract coming to an end, the Giants will be looking for a supplement behind Daniel Jones, and if they don’t manage to secure a top passer in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, an experienced player at a reasonable cost may be in the cards.

The free agent pool of quarterbacks is deep, especially regarding depth pieces. Jacoby Brissett, Mitchell Trubisky, and many more could spark the Giants’ interest. However, let’s take a look at two that may make sense at a cheap price point.

Giants’ Potential Quarterback Additions

1.) Joshua Dobbs

The Giants saw firsthand what Joshua Dobbs can do in Week 2, throwing for 228 yards and a touchdown. While the Arizona Cardinals were defeated in that contest, Dobbs gave the Giants’ defense all sorts of fits and added an additional 41 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

It was by far his best game of the season, but he is a competent passer who was generally inconsistent throughout the year. He was eventually acquired by the Minnesota Vikings when Kirk Cousins went down, starting several games before he was inevitably benched — he’s a backup after all.

However, Dobbs would be a cheap acquisition, and head coach Brian Daboll may be able to maximize his skill set in an offense that requires a mobile quarterback.

2.) Gardner Minshew

The next option on the docket is 28-year-old Gardner Minshew, a former sixth-round pick who spent all of last season with the Indianapolis Colts. Minshew took over right off the bat when first-round pick Anthony Richardson suffered a season-ending injury.

Minshew finished the season with 3,305 passing yards, including 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He recorded a 62.2% completion rate and a 3.8% turnover-worthy play rate, according to PFF. He was sacked 34 times and recorded a 74.2% adjusted completion rate.

Evaluating Fit and Experience

Minshew is an experienced player with five seasons under his belt, three of which included starting reps. While the Giants may be intrigued by Dobbs and his mobility, Minshew has far more experience, and that goes a long way toward commanding a huddle and understanding how to operate throughout the course of a game.