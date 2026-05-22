After dominating the closing stretch of Game 1, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson changed his approach in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the new strategy paid off nicely.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson turns into playmaker in Game 2

Brunson saw numerous double teams and blitzes from the Cavaliers, making it tougher for Brunson to get his spots and attack. So, he became a facilitator in Game 2, letting the others take more shots and help carry the load.

Brunson finished with only 19 points on 7-for-16 shooting from the floor and 1-for-7 from three, which is very uncharacteristic of him. However, he dished out 14 assists, which is a playoff career-high and is the most assists by a Knick in a playoff game since 1998.

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Brunson’s adaptation to Cleveland’s swarming defense helped propel the Knicks to a 109-93 victory, and they now have a 2-0 series lead and are just two wins away from making the NBA Finals. New York also extended their franchise record for most consecutive playoff wins to nine.

“I think it’s an advantage for us, learning how to play differently,” Brunson said, via SNY.

The Knicks have a ton of versatility

The Knicks have made adjustments to the way the offense operates this series. In the first two rounds, running the offense through Karl-Anthony Towns brought them the best results, and using him as a hub for the others on offense worked wonders for everyone.

However, the Cavaliers quickly picked that up in Game 1, forcing New York to change it up. Brunson took over Game 1 on the scoring front, leading a ferocious 22-point fourth quarter comeback to steal Game 1, and he played the facilitator role nicely in Game 2.

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As a team, New York recorded 32 assists and only six turnovers in Game 2. Josh Hart led the way in scoring with a playoff career-high 26 points, including five made threes. The Cavaliers’ strategy to leave Hart open from three was a risky bet, evidently.

The Knicks just continue to find ways to win, and they are getting even closer at finally holding the Larry O’Brien trophy after 53 years of waiting. New York is on a special run, but the focus must remain the same as it did in the beginning of the series.