Giants legend thinks Vikings’ high-priced free agent is the ‘perfect’ quarterback for New York

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A New York Giants great urged his former team to make a sound decision at quarterback ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The Giants own the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. After their quarterback room crumbled midseason, the franchise is expected to select one of the top two QBs in the class of 2025, being Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders or Miami’s Cam Ward, if they are there for the taking. However, an alternate solution to New York’s quarterback woes could be available in free agency.

Victor Cruz thinks the Giants should target Sam Darnold in free agency

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

However, per RG.org’s DJ Siddiqi, former Giants star wide receiver Victor Cruz suggested that New York acquire a breakout gunslinger who last played on the Minnesota Vikings and wait to take on an elite QB prospect later down the road (h/t Giants Wire’s John Fennelly):

“In Cruz’s ideal scenario, he says the Giants should target Darnold as a stopgap quarterback before ultimately selecting Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning in the 2026 NFL Draft to be their longtime future franchise quarterback,” Siddiqi wrote.

“I think he’s the perfect QB to go get,” says Cruz in a one-on-one interview with RG of Darnold while speaking on behalf of his partnership with Finish Ultimate. “You obviously have to pay him a little bit, but I think from a cap perspective, we can afford him. I think he could come in and then Arch Manning comes in (in 2026). He doesn’t necessarily have to start right away, he can learn from a guy like Sam Darnold.”

Sam Darnold could be a target for the Giants

Credit: Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images

Darnold was named to his first Pro Bowl this past season after earning an incredible 14-3 record and amassing 4,319 passing yards with a 35-12 TD-INT ratio. He dispelled many criticisms he garnered in years past and proved his winning acumen.

Darnold could help the Giants with his efficient passing, ball security, and overall impact. New York needs a strong quarterback who can get their burgeoning star wide receiver Malik Nabers the ball and set their offense in motion.