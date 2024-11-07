Giants will likely be without key receiver for Week 10 in Germany

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants continue to deal with significant injuries, as they will likely be without wide receiver Darius Slayton for their Week 10 matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Germany as he is still in concussion protocol, per head coach Brian Daboll (h/t ESPN’s Jordan Raanan).

Slayton suffered his concussion during Week 9 against the Washington Commanders. He finished that game with 60 total yards (49 receiving) and hauled in all three of his targets, but the Giants could not secure a win at home as they dropped their fourth straight game.

He had been a key part of the Giants’ passing game recently, including a four-reception, 108-yard performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, and a 122-yard performance that included one touchdown catch in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.

During the season, Slayton has totaled 469 receiving yards, with 32 receptions being one of the G-men’s secondary targets. Without him, Jalin Hyatt could see increased action as the team’s third or fourth receiving option while Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson will likely see more targets as the primary weapons.

The Giants will likely run the ball more in Week 10

The Giants are likely to incorporate the running game more in Week 10 without Slayton, led by breakout rookie sensation Tyrone Tracy Jr., who has quickly climbed the depth chart as the team’s lead back. In Week 9, the Giants ran more rushing plays (31) than passing plays, with Tracy leading the way with 66 yards on 16 carries.

New York’s season is in the gutter with a 2-7 record, but they still need a win over the Panthers in Germany to snap the dreadful losing skid. They will likely have to do so without a key member of their offense in Slayton.