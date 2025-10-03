Giants vs Saints Week 5: Three storylines to watch as New York seeks win streak

The Giants head to the Superdome on Sunday to take on the winless Saints in what could be a pivotal Week 5 matchup. New York is coming off a confidence-building victory over the Chargers, while New Orleans is desperate to avoid an 0–5 start to the season.

Although the Saints are winless through four weeks, two of their losses came in one-score games, while they showed fight against the Bills last Sunday before Buffalo pulled away in the fourth quarter. Due in large part to Malik Nabers’ injury, the betting odds have shifted to favor the Saints at multiple sportsbooks.

However, the Giants will be heading into New Orleans with the expectation of building on their positive momentum and winning their second straight game. Here are three key storylines that will define the matchup against the Saints.

1. Jaxson Dart’s First Road Start

Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart showed flashes of promise in his first start, guiding the Giants to an upset win last week. He showcased his ability to make plays with both his arm and legs, but now the challenge gets tougher, facing the Saints’ defense in front of their home crowd.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Noise, pressure, and an aggressive Saints defensive front will test Dart’s poise. Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson must step up and make themselves available quickly, especially with Nabers not being in the lineup.

Cam Skattebo will need to continue to be Dart’s right-hand man in the backfield, while Devin Singletary saw some carries in last week’s action as Tyrone Tracy Jr. sat out with a dislocated shoulder that was suffered against the Chiefs.

Tracy has not practiced yet this week, making it imperative that Skattebo and Singletary lead the efforts on the ground in his likely absence.

2. Giants’ Run Defense vs. Saints’ Ground Game

Alvin Kamara remains the Saints’ most versatile weapon, and he’s sharing snaps with Kendre Miller, who brings burst between the tackles. The Saints use zone blocking and motion to create space, often trying to isolate defenders in one-on-one matchups.

The Giants’ run defense has struggled mightily, allowing over six yards per carry and an average of 153 rushing yards per game. While their line grades out decently in “run stop win rate” (12th in the NFL), their issue is consistency — when they lose contain, it often results in big, drive-sustaining plays.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

To flip the script, the Giants must tighten up their second-level tackling and force New Orleans into obvious passing situations. If the Saints consistently move the chains on the ground, they can dictate tempo, keep the crowd engaged, and protect their rookie QB, while opening up the passing game for Rattler when the Giants least expect.

3. Can The Giants’ Pass Rush Rattle Rattler?

The Giants’ edge duo of Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, plus rookie sensation Abdul Carter, has the potential to tilt this game. The Saints’ offensive line is thin: starting guard Cesar Ruiz is out, and their young tackles have been inconsistent. New Orleans’ other starting guard, Dillon Radunz, also may be sidelined with a toe injury.

New York’s front four recorded 27 pressures against the Chargers, often forcing Justin Herbert into incomplete passes as well as sacking him twice. Carter himself had eight pressures, five quarterback hits, and four hurries, and would have likely had a sack if Herbert had not thrown the ball into the turf for an intentional grounding penalty.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Rattler is athletic and can escape the pocket, but he hasn’t looked comfortable under pressure. He can make poor decisions when the pocket collapses, and that’s where New York has to capitalize. His eyes tend to drop while under pressure, causing him to miss open receivers or take off as a runner even if the lane is not there.

And do not forget about Dexter Lawrence, who notched his first career interception by tipping a Herbert pass, coming down with it, and nearly running it back for a touchdown.

If the Giants can generate pressure with four rushers and keep their lanes disciplined, they can force Rattler into rushed throws and costly mistakes that could swing the outcome of this game in New York’s favor.