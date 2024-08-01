Giants: Top Takeaways & Storylines from Day 7 of Training Camp

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants wrapped up their seventh training camp practice of the summer on Thursday, bouncing back strong from what was a shaky outing in their last practice on Tuesday. Their day of rest on Wednesday seemed to benefit the team as the offense came out firing on all cylinders with the defense making some standout plays as well.

Malik Nabers is going to be a problem for opposing defenses

Jul 25, 2024; East Rutherford, NY, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (9) catches a pass during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Another day of practice, another day of Malik Nabers highlights. The Giants’ rookie first-round pick has been a dominant force this summer. He has consistently torched every Giants defensive back who he’s faced off against, already establishing himself as the top wide receiver in the G-Men’s offense.

Once again he beat cornerback Cor’Dale Flott on a double move during Thursday’s practice, gaining yards of separation and controlling his body to make a spectacular grab for a deep touchdown reception.

Another day. Another phenomenal Malik Nabers catch. Makes it look easy. #giants pic.twitter.com/TWyG2nvsU6 — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) August 1, 2024

Along with Nabers, second-year wideout Jalin Hyatt continued to stand out. He had a deep touchdown reception as well during Thursday’s practice.

Highlighting the success of Big Blue’s playmakers on Thursday was quarterback Daniel Jones. It was Jones’ whose performance received great criticism on Tuesday morning as he had his worst practice of camp so far. But he bounced back with arguably his best practice on Thursday morning, connecting on his deep passing attempts and moving the ball with consistency and accuracy.

Should the Giants be concerned about their CB2 position?

Jul 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants cornerback Cordale Flott (28) defends New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (9) during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Along with the excitement around the Giants’ young wideouts comes a growing concern for the lack of talent possessed in the defensive backfield. Third-year cornerback Cor’Dale Flott opened the summer as the team’s starting No. 2 cornerback opposite Deonte Banks, but he has struggled to put things together so far.

Nick McCloud is also competing for the job and looking like the more consistent performer in that position. But nobody has been able to guard Nabers and the lack of talent at the Giants’ CB2 spot is becoming a cause for major concern.

If none of the Giants’ rostered cornerbacks begin to improve, the team may need to look to the free agency market to find a veteran talent to upgrade the position.

A pair of under-the-radar young defenders are standing out

Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants cornerback Alex Johnson (25) participates in drills during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

While the No. 2 cornerback spot has become a cause for concern, other positions in the defense have generated excitement. Rookie defensive back Alex Johnson has been a standout performer this summer and had his best practice of camp on Thursday morning.

Alex Johnson snagged two interceptions during practice — both coming off tipped/over-thrown passes. He’s continuously found himself in the right place at the right time while receiving plenty of reps with the second and third teams. Alex Johnson has been practicing at safety and making a name for himself as an undrafted rookie. He will be an exciting name to keep an eye on during the preseason.

As will another former undrafted free agent — Dyontae Johnson. The second-year linebacker also had an interception on Thursday morning as he continues a strong string of camp days. Dyontae Johnson has been receiving playing time with the starters as a reward for his performance.

Johnson and Johnson are two underdog stories to root for this summer. Both players are competing at crowded positions this summer, but both players have stood out well enough in practice to garner some consideration for roster spots. If their strong performances continue throughout the preseason, the Giants could have some interesting roster decisions to make ahead of the regular season.