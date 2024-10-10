Giants’ star rookie receiver trending down for Week 6 availability

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The outlook for New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers’ availability in Week 6 is looking bleak, as he hasn’t made any significant progress in his rehab and remains in the concussion protocol, per head coach Brian Daboll (h/t ESPN’s Jordan Raanan).

Giants’ Malik Nabers is still in the concussion protocol

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Daboll, Nabers is in the “same spot” with his progress on Thursday as he was on Wednesday. The rookie did not practice on Wednesday and instead worked outside with trainers, and if he fails to practice this week, it is almost certain that he will be out for Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nabers suffered his concussion exactly two weeks ago in the Giants’s Thursday Night Football loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. Since then, he has been trying to work his way back onto the field and help New York turn around their slow start to the season.

The Giants may be without their top receiver once again

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants will now have to prepare to possibly be without their top wide receiver for the second straight week. New York stunningly pulled off an upset victory on the road against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 despite missing both Nabers and starting running back Devin Singletary, who was out with a groin injury.

Darius Slayton emerged as the top receiving target against Seattle, hauling in eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown. Likely, he and Wan’Dale Robinson will once again become the main focal points in the Giants’ passing game if Nabers can’t play Sunday, and perhaps Tyrone Tracy and Singletary get more involved in that area as well.

Nabers has been the Giants’ best receiver and also one of the best receivers in the league so far this season. Entering Thursday, he led all players in receptions with 35, is second in targets with 52, and is tied for the seventh-most receiving yards with 386.

With one practice left this week, the Giants will hope that Nabers can take part in it at least in a limited capacity, but he must clear the concussion protocol before doing so. If he can’t practice, it is all the more likely that he will miss his second consecutive game.