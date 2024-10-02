Giants’ star receiver trending down for Week 5

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The outlook regarding New York Giants star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers’ status for Week 5 is bleak, as head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Wednesday that Nabers did not practice as he is still in the “early stages” of getting through the concussion protocol (h/t The Athletic’s Dan Duggan).

Nabers suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter in Week 4 last Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys trying to catch a tight window pass near the sideline. After dropping the pass he face-planted the turf on the ensuing tackle, and he was quickly ruled out of the game with a concussion.

Prior to that, he was carrying the Giants’ offense once again, a trend that has followed suit for almost every game this season. He finished Thursday with a season-high 12 receptions on 15 targets for 115 receiving yards.

The Giants have depended on Nabers all season

Nabers has been one of the top receivers in the NFL in the early part of the season, leading all players in receptions (35) and targets (52) and leads all rookies in receiving yards (386). He is well on his way to potentially winning Offensive Rookie of The Year and could be selected as a Pro Bowler if the trends continue.

The latest news surrounding his concussion puts his status for Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks in jeopardy. His absence would be a crushing blow to a Giants offense that has relied on him so heavily over the course of the season, and it comes at a time when they desperately need to get back on track after starting the season with a 1-3 record.

If he is unable to suit up, Wan’Dale Robinson will step in and become quarterback Daniel Jones’ top target. The third-year receiver has been a steady WR2 for New York this season and had his best game of the season in Week 4, catching 11 passes on 14 targets for 71 receiving yards.

Devin Singletary also didn’t practice Wednesday

In other injury news, running back Devin Singletary was also absent from Wednesday’s practice as he nurses a groin injury. Singletary is the Giants’ leading rusher this season, recording 221 yards on the ground on 56 carries and two touchdowns.

The Giants could be missing two very important offensive pieces on Sunday, so they will have to prepare to play a pivotal game shorthanded. The game against Seattle kicks off at 4:25 PM EST and will be broadcast on CBS.