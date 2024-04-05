Giants reportedly express ‘heavy interest’ in dynamic FSU running back prospect

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants added veteran RB Devin Singletary in free agency this offseason to supplement the loss of superstar rusher Saquon Barkley. However, they might not be done adding talent to their backfield. The Giants have reportedly expressed interest in drafting FSU’s Trey Benson, a dynamic mid-round running back prospect.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Giants have expressed “heavy interest” in Benson. The 6-foot, 216-pound rusher is viewed as one of the best running backs in the 2024 NFL Draft class.

The G-Men are not the only NFC East team interested in Benson, however, as he also has a top-30 visit coming up with the Dallas Cowboys, among other NFL teams.

Benson is an elite athlete

Benson proved to be one of the most dynamic running backs in this year’s draft class at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. He posted a 9.77 relative athletic score (RAS) after clocking in a 4.39s 40-yard dash time. His RAS ranked 41 out of 1,765 running backs from 1987 to 2024.

What could Benson bring to the Giants?

In addition to his athleticism, Benson would bring incredible tackle-breaking ability to the Big Apple. He forced 124 missed tackles across his last 310 carries over the past two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus. Benson compiled 1,899 rushing yards, 23 total touchdowns, and zero fumbles en route to a 91.3 overall PFF Grade over the past two seasons.

After dealing with injuries for his first two collegiate seasons at Oregon, Benson transferred to Florida State and dominated the ACC. The 21-year-old is entering the NFL Draft as one of the top-ranked running back prospects in his class. He could wind up being the first running back off the board, however, he is currently projected as a third-round draft pick.

The Giants hold the No. 70 overall pick in the third round. They could target Benson and add him to the lineup alongside Singletary and last year’s fifth-round pick Eric Gray. Benson could be an early contributor in the lineup while also being viewed as a long-term option to succeed Singletary and lead the backfield. Singletary is signed to a three-year deal.