Giants’ Malik Nabers not focused on beef with Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs ahead of Week 4: ‘It’s game time now’

The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys have a big matchup ahead for Week 4, but not without some drama between a couple of star players. Giants’ star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers engaged in a social media feud with Cowboys’ cornerback Trevon Diggs during the offseason. The two are set to face each other Thursday night at MetLife Stadium for their Week 4 matchup.

The back-and-forth involved a few slick posts on X from both players, including one from Diggs that read “Giants been getting belt for some years now.” Diggs reposted a video back in June posted to social media depicting Nabers saying that Diggs is the defensive back he was looking forward to facing the most.

The beef between the two has resurfaced this week given their upcoming matchup, which is a big one for the NFC East division given that both teams enter the contest with a 1-2 record on the season. It has even sparked some fans to liken the rivalry to that of the infamous Odell Beckham Jr. and Josh Norman feud a decade ago.

Nabers is looking to put the feud behind him

Nabers, however, said that his interactions with Diggs over the offseason are not on his mind ahead of their big game this week, declining to go into detail regarding the back-and-forth online.

“It is what it is,” Nabers said regarding the X posts (h/t SNY). “But I don’t want to talk about it. It’s game time now.”

Nabers and Diggs are sure to provide an intense matchup

Nabers has quickly become one of the top rookies in the NFL this season. In Week 3 against the Browns, he caught two touchdown passes along with eight total receptions on 12 targets for 78 receiving yards. He leads all rookies in receptions (23) and targets (36) while also ranking fifth among all players in receiving yards (271), a mark that is higher than D.K. Metcalf and Ja’Marr Chase.

Diggs, meanwhile, was one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL a few seasons ago. In 2021, he led the league in interceptions with 11 on the season, two of which he returned for touchdowns, and was named to First Team All-Pro.

While Nabers and Diggs are sure to have an intense battle on the playing field Thursday night, the standout rookie is attempting to put that feud behind him and prepare for a big matchup that could determine the fate of the G-men’s season. The game is set to kick off at 8:15 P.M. and will be streamed on Amazon Prime.