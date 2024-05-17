Giants’ late-round rookie could provide quality linebacker depth in 2024

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants made a crucial late-round selection in this year’s draft to add quality depth to one of their stronger positions. Manning the middle of their defense, the Giants have a quality linebacker duo led by Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden. However, prior to the draft, there was a lack of depth behind the team’s two starters at the position.

Enter Darius Muasau. Big Blue selected the UCLA linebacker prospect in the sixth round, finally giving the team some quality depth at the position.

The Giants improved their linebacker depth with Darius Muasau

Oct 29, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Darius Muasau (53) celebrates after an interception against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Muasau is a 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker who had a Round 6 projection by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. He totaled 440 tackles, 16.5 sacks, and five interceptions in his five-year collegiate career. Zierlein described him as a “linebacker with muscular build and an unrelenting desire to chase after the football.”

Prior to selecting Muasau, the Giants had a group of backup linebackers led by Isaiah Simmons, Dyontae Johnson, Darrian Beavers, Carter Coughlin, and Matthew Adams. Outside of Simmons, the unit lacked a quality contributor behind Okereke and McFadden.

With Muasau now in the mix, Big Blue can feel a bit more comfortable in their linebacker depth. Additionally, he should make an immediate impact as a core special teams contributor, increasing the value he provides to the Giants.