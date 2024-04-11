Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants currently hold the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, that could change as the team weighs its options with potential trades up and down the draft order.

The Giants have been linked to speculation regarding a potential trade-up in the order for a quarterback prospect. However, general manager Joe Schoen has made it clear that he will listen to all opportunities, including a potential trade down. In a recent mock draft trade from The Athletic, the Giants moved down the order for a massive haul sent to them by the Buffalo Bills.

Giants land massive haul of draft picks from the Bills in mock trade-down from The Athletic

Charlotte Carroll and Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic projected a mock draft trade that would move the Giants down the order as the Bills come up to land an elite playmaker. They referred to the deal as “the Julio Jones package” because it is almost the exact same collection of picks the Atlanta Falcons, picking at No. 27, sent to the Cleveland Browns in 2011 for the No. 6 pick and the right to draft Jones.

The trade package is as follows:

Bills receive: 2024 first-round pick (No. 6) and 2025 seventh-round pick

Giants receive: 2024 first-round pick (No. 28), 2024 second-round pick (No. 60), 2024 fourth-round pick (No. 128) and 2025 first-round pick

This deal would land the Giants additional second and fourth-round picks in this year’s draft and the Bills’ first-round pick in next year’s draft. However, they would be foregoing the opportunity to take an elite wide receiver with the No. 6 overall pick in this year’s draft. Instead, the Bills would take that wide receiver, likely LSU’s dynamic Malik Nabers.

Who could the Giants draft in their new spot?

Rather than making a top-10 pick in the draft, the Giants would be picking all the way at the back end of the first round in this scenario. Their options will thin out, but some intriguing prospects could still be on the board.

At wide receiver, the Giants could consider drafting Xavier Worthy or Adonai Mitchell, both out of Texas, or Georgia’s Ladd McConkey, if those prospects are still on the board. Or perhaps Big Blue could take Washington QB Michael Penix Jr., who they’ve done plenty of pre-draft work and research on.

If the Giants decide they’d rather address the defensive side of the ball in a potential trade-down, there will be some intriguing cornerback options for them to consider. Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry, Iowa State’s T.J. Tampa, and Michigan’s Mike Sainristil would all be solid upgrades at cornerback.

Trading down would allow the Giants to add more draft capital, giving them more opportunities to find talent to build out their roster. Plus, an additional first-rounder in next year’s draft would give Big Blue enough capital to make a blockbuster trade next offseason. While it is far more likely that New York will stick and pick or trade up in the first round, it is worth exploring the possibilities of a trade down.