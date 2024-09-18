Giants Injury Update: Rookie linebacker returns to practice, McCloud still out

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll gave a few injury updates Wednesday afternoon, as linebacker Darius Muasau is returning to practice this week after missing Week 2 against the Washington Commanders with a knee injury. However, cornerback Nick McCloud still has a ways to go before he is cleared to practice again while he deals with a knee injury (h/t ESPN’s Jordan Raanan).

Darius Muasau is back at practice after missing Week 2

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Muasau was impressive in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, as he recorded five tackles and an interception in 45 defensive snaps. The rookie was filling in for the injured Micah McFadden and filled in nicely, giving New York another reliable defensive option to go to at any given point.

With him returning to practice this week, the hope is that he will be ready in time for their Week 3 game against the Cleveland Browns and help improve the defense on the ground. The Giants were gashed in the running game against the Commanders in Week 2, as they allowed 215 rushing yards and consistently struggled to contain them on third downs.

The Giants need Nick McCloud back as soon as possible

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As for McCloud, the Giants will want him back as soon as possible to help in the secondary. New York has had to get creative with their options at a position that already lacks depth. In Week 2, Cor’Dale Flott got the start at the CB2 spot with McCloud out.

It is unclear when McCloud will be able to return to the field, but considering that he is not practicing, it is doubtful that he will be ready in time for Week 3 against the Browns.

The Giants signed Greg Joseph to replace the injured Graham Gano

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

In other injury news, the Giants placed kicker Graham Gano on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring on the opening kickoff in Week 2. In response, they signed veteran kicker Greg Joseph earlier this week, and he figures to be the team’s main kicker for the foreseeable future.