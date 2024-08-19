Giants have 2 valuable trade pieces this upcoming season

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants aren’t expected to do much in the 2024 season, as this is the season in which the organization is looking ahead for who they should build around. Despite that, the Giants do have talented players who could be valuable in trades to add more draft capital for the future building.

Giants’ Darius Slayton and Azeez Ojulari are potential trade assets

Jul 25, 2024; East Rutherford, NY, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (9) and wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) look on during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Two players stand out as big trade pieces for New York this upcoming season: wide receiver Darius Slayton and linebacker Azeez Ojulari. Both players are exceptionally talented, but as the team is shifting to a younger and more dynamic group on both ends, it could make sense to move them for draft capital or additional young players.

Slayton, 27, has been one of the Giants’ top receivers since joining the league in 2019. Last season, he played in all 17 games and recorded a career-high 770 receiving yards, and he also hauled in 50 receptions on 79 targets while scoring four touchdowns.

Despite him still being a talented receiver, the Giants now have a clear no. 1 wideout in Malik Nabers. Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson are expected to have much bigger roles in the offense this season as well, which could dramatically reduce the amount of opportunities Slayton will have. New York has started to shift away from trotting out a veteran group of receivers and instead has gone for a younger and more athletic group in hopes that it will yield better offensive output.

Slayton could still have a major impact on the Giants in 2024, but if his targets drop a significant amount, it may be best for general manager Joe Schoen to look for trade options to add draft picks in exchange for the talented wideout.

Injuries have caused Azeez Ojulari to have a decreased role

There is little denying Ojulari’s talent level, as the fourth-year linebacker has shown to be an absolute force when he’s on the football field. In his first two NFL seasons, the 24-year-old recorded a total of 13.5 sacks in 24 games and had an outstanding 13 quarterback hits in his rookie season alone.

However, injuries have derailed his impact over the past two seasons. He played in just seven games in 2022 after being slowed down by a myriad of lower leg injuries, and the same hampered him in 2023 as he missed six games and recorded just 2.5 sacks.

The pass rush spots are mostly filled up with Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns locking up those positions on the defensive line. Ojulari could be in play for the last inside linebacker spot, and new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen lauded the edge rusher’s performance in training camp.

“I think he’s flashed throughout camp each day,” Bowen said (h/t Giants.com). “There’s usually a play or two where I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s a great play.’ That’s something I’ve been pleased with him about is just the progression and being able to be the same guy every day. Again, when you get to those passing situations, it’s finding the best four, whoever that is and however we got to coordinate it, to be able to get to the quarterback. He gives you a lot of versatility in that regard.”

The main thing that decreases Ojulari’s impact is his health, which has been a massive problem for a large part of his career. For him to be a positive contributor to the team, he has to avoid missing a significant amount of time with injuries. If he can’t stay healthy, it may be in the Giants’ best interest to move him for draft capital or even a potential replacement to get something in return while he still has some value attached to him.

The Giants will have decisions to make about Slayton and Ojulari in the coming year, and how impactful they are to the current squad could determine their future with the organization long-term.