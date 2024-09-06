Giants get positive injury update on starting linebacker and safety

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants received a positive injury update on Friday ahead of their season opener on Sunday, as every player has been cleared to play Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings. Even previously injured linebacker Micah McFadden and safety Dane Belton are ready to go, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Micah McFadden has put his groin injury behind him

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The news is especially encouraging on McFadden’s end, as the groin injury he suffered during the preseason looked to put his availability in doubt. However, he is healthy for the start of the season, and as long as no setbacks occur until then, he will start alongside Bobby Okereke and create that formidable duo in the linebacker positions.

McFadden has quickly become one of the team’s most consistent players over the past couple of seasons. Last year, he recorded 71 solo tackles, five pass deflections, two sacks, and one interception in 16 games played.

Dane Belton looks to take on a massive role with the Giants this season

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

As for Belton, his availability is huge for a Giants team that lacks depth in the secondary. He dealt with a back injury during the preseason and was limited in practice this week, but it would appear that he is good.

Belton is currently listed as the starting strong safety on the Giants’ depth chart. He is set to play an important role for the team’s defense this season and is finally getting an opportunity to showcase the promising skillset he has flashed over his first two seasons. Last year, he recorded two interceptions and 33 combined tackles.

The Giants will be all systems go to begin the year, and Sunday’s game will be a true glimpse of the potential they have for the 2024 season.