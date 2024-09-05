Giants cut core special teams player days before Week 1

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The New York Giants made a roster move just days before their Week 1 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings, as they cut veteran linebacker Carter Coughlin on Thursday, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Coughlin was signed back with the Giants at the start of the offseason. For his career, he has 41 combined tackles including two for a loss, two quarterback hits and a sack.

Coughlin had been an important piece of the Giants’ special teams for the past four seasons, taking 82% of his snaps as a part of that group since coming into the league in the 2020. The 27-year-old linebacker is one of the team’s final roster moves before they start their new season.

Coughlin was a durable piece for New York, as he played in every game over the past two seasons and was usually always available if he needed to come in to play the linebacker position. However, those services weren’t as needed, as he logged just eight total snaps on defense since the 2022 season.

NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton said that there is a chance Coughlin is back with the team in the coming days, potentially as a member of the practice squad. Of course, nothing is guaranteed, but for now the Giants will proceed without one of the main special teams players for the foreseeable future.