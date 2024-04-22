Giants could target high-upside corner in the late rounds

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

It’s well-known that the New York Giants are in need of additional support in their secondary, particularly at cornerback, with veteran Adoree Jackson hitting the free-agent market. As the pool of available free agents has diminished over the months, the Giants may consider using another draft pick on this position or promoting one of their current roster players.

Currently, Cor’Dale Flott, Nick McCloud, and Tre Hawkins are poised to have increased opportunities as primary starters, though the departure of Xavier McKinney at free safety makes this a risky endeavor. They could benefit from adding two more key players, but if General Manager Joe Schoen is looking to develop new talent, Nehemiah Pritchett could be a viable option in the later rounds of the 2024 NFL draft.

Pritchett, who is 6-foot-1 and weighs 184 pounds, played 471 snaps at Auburn last season. The 23-year-old allowed 134 yards in coverage, one touchdown, and one interception, along with three pass breakups.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants Need a Stout Zone-Coverage Corner

Pritchett was not often targeted and possesses the physical attributes to succeed at the NFL level. Although he is not renowned for his run defense, he excelled in zone coverage, which is expected to be the primary scheme under new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

#Auburn DB Nehemiah Pritchett is at his best playing off coverage with the ability to break on routes developing in front of him. Has a quick trigger and is physical enough to make tackles in open field.



Can play in press man situations as well, disruptive at the catch point. pic.twitter.com/Gwu49CxKO8 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) April 19, 2024

Pritchett also shows potential for development in man coverage, using his lanky frame effectively on the outside.

According to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

“Long, slender outside corner who might have improved enough in off-man coverage for consideration in most coverage schemes.”

Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Pritchett would be a developmental project, but he has the potential to become a starter. He has the footwork and tempo to keep up with most receivers but may struggle against quicker pass-catchers who can change direction rapidly. He clocked a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash and posted a 1.49 in the 10-yard split at the combine, ranking 8th overall in athleticism according to Next Gen Stats.

With his athletic potential, the Giants might be persuaded to use a sixth-round pick on him. At the very least, the Auburn product could contribute on special teams as he develops and strives for defensive snaps. Like Hawkins, investing in Pritchett’s athletic traits could be a smart move, justifying a late-round selection.