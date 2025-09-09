Giants could be on the verge of cutting former 1st round bust

The New York Giants stunned fans in Week 1 by making former first-round pick Evan Neal a healthy scratch.

It wasn’t just surprising — it was telling. A franchise doesn’t bench a top draft investment without deeper issues surfacing — and, well, they have.

A failed transition experiment

Neal spent much of training camp working on a transition from tackle to guard, but the results weren’t encouraging.

In two preseason appearances, he logged 67 snaps, surrendering five pressures against primarily backup-level competition.

That performance erased much of the optimism surrounding his switch, showing he still struggles in basic pass-protection assignments.

Even more concerning, Neal has never played guard at the professional level, making him an awkward fit in the interior.

Instead of forcing the issue, the Giants made the decision to leave him inactive rather than risk another poor outing.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The roster squeeze

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants’ patience with Neal could already be reaching its breaking point.

If they don’t believe he’s capable of contributing even as a depth piece, his roster spot becomes expendable.

Teams simply cannot afford to waste a valuable slot on a player viewed as untrustworthy in emergency situations.

The Giants are evaluating every angle, and releasing Neal within the coming weeks is a very real possibility.

Such a move would mark one of the more disappointing draft busts in recent team history, given his pedigree.

Offensive line already struggling

The timing of Neal’s absence is even more frustrating, considering how poor the offensive line looked against Washington.

New York’s unit gave little push in the running game while pass protection routinely collapsed against a revamped Commanders front.

The group desperately needed reinforcements, but instead, they were forced to operate without Neal as even a backup option — and for good reason.

Andrew Thomas’ absence loomed large, exposing the lack of depth and overall talent across the entire offensive line.

Neal’s inability to provide relief when the line was crumbling only amplified the concern surrounding his trajectory.

A fading first-round investment

When the Giants selected Neal seventh overall in 2022, they envisioned a cornerstone lineman capable of anchoring the offense.

Instead, injuries, inconsistency, and poor development have plagued his career, leaving him as more liability than asset.

The organization has shown patience, but Sunday’s decision underscores how far his stock has fallen within the building.

Benching a former top pick outright suggests the coaching staff has little confidence left in his long-term potential.

At some point, that investment stops being about upside and starts being about sunk cost and difficult decisions.

What’s next for Neal and the Giants

The Giants may attempt to salvage Neal with further development, but opportunities appear to be running thin.

Cutting ties now would open a roster spot for more reliable depth as injuries begin piling up through the season.

Still, it’s another example of the Giants’ poor player development.