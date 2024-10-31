Giants add UDFA offensive lineman, cut Jakob Johnson

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The New York Giants made a couple of changes to their practice squad offensive unit on Wednesday, adding talent to a struggling offensive line while waiving a veteran fullback.

Giants cut FB Jakob Johnson from the practice squad

The Giants parted ways with fullback Jakob Johnson, as was reported by Dan Duggan of The Athletic on X. The Tennessee product appeared in three regular-season games for the Giants this year, one of which he started. Johnson failed to notch any offensive numbers and will have to look elsewhere to continue his NFL career.

Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Giants bring in offensive line help with Marcellus Johnson signing

Also on Wednesday, New York re-added unrestricted rookie free agent Marcellus Johnson to their practice squad. Duggan also provided an update on the transaction shortly after it was executed.

The 6-4, 307-pound lineman will rejoin a Giants depth chart at an important time in the season. The Giants have allowed the third-most sacks in the NFL this season with 26. Further, New York’s run game has been poor this year as their O-Line has enabled their ball carriers to average the sixth-fewest rushing yards per carry (4.2 ypc) on the 2024 campaign.

It is the Giants’ hope that Marcellus Johnson will be able to show his stuff on the practice squad and be ready should his number be called to join the 53-man roster at some point later this year.