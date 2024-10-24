Giants: 3 starting defenders miss practice ahead of Week 8

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants continue to navigate through a tough injury scenario, as three key starters on defense all missed practice on Thursday before their Week 8 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Giants had 3 key defensive players miss practice due to injury

Per head coach Brian Daboll, Dexter Lawrence, Cor’Dale Flott, and Adoree’ Jackson all missed Thursday’s practice as they continue their recovery from their injuries (h/t New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard). Lawrence was questionable last week against the Philadelphia Eagles with a hip injury but played in the game despite that, while Jackson sat out that contest with a neck injury.

Flott’s injury is a new one for New York as he deals with a groin issue that he suffered during Week 7 against Philadelphia. Daboll added that he is not ruling out the third-year cornerback in terms of his availability for Monday against the Steelers but is unsure if he will be ready to return in time (h/t New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard).

Given that Lawrence was able to play last week despite his injury, he looks to be in a better position to play Monday night than Flott. The Giants need at least one of Flott or Jackson back in action, as their already weak secondary can’t continue to get depleted.

The Giants have suffered loads of injuries to their roster of late

The Giants have suffered a plethora of injuries over the past few weeks, especially on the defensive side. Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is currently on injured reserve following wrist surgery that will likely keep him sidelined until at least the bye week and Brian Burns has been playing through a groin issue for the past several games.

Perhaps the biggest loss, however, came at the offensive line, as All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas will miss the rest of the season after needing surgery for a foot injury. Per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Joshua Ezeudu got first-team reps at left tackle in Thursday’s practice but Daboll won’t commit to starting him just yet.

More will be known about the status of the players who didn’t practice on Thursday before Monday’s game, which kicks off at 8:15 P.M. EST and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The extra day of rest leading up to the game could be beneficial for them as it allows them to potentially heal in time for the game.