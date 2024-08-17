Giants: 3 players that will be fighting for starting jobs in preseason Week 2 vs. Texans

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

For some, preseason games are just officiated practices. However, for many others, these games can make a difference between being named a starter and a backup, and the New York Giants have several guys who fall into that category.

The G-men have their second game of the preseason on Saturday afternoon against the Houston Texans, which could be the start of roster finalizations for head coach Brian Daboll and his staff. Here are three players who will be looking to crack a starting nod with a strong performance in preseason Week 2.

1. Nick McCloud could steal the CB2 job

Jul 25, 2024; East Rutherford, NY, USA; New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud (44) participates in a drill during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Nick McCloud is one of several Giants’ defensive players looking to make a name for themselves this year. The 26-year-old had a solid season last year in his third NFL season, appearing in every game and starting in three of them while recording one interception, two pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and 28 combined tackles.

Giants coaches have raved about McCloud’s determination, including defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson, who said that the fourth-year corner carries “a whole bag of chips” on his shoulder.

“If you know Nick McCloud, he carries a chip, a whole bag of them around all the time,” Henderson said via Giants.com.

McCloud is fighting for the CB2 spot to play alongside young standout Deonte Banks. McCloud’s competition includes second-year player Tre Hawkins III, rookie Dru Phillips, and Cor’Dale Flott.

The former Notre Dame corner also spoke about the opportunity that is being presented to him, and added that every rep is valuable to him no matter what the capacity of that is.

“I don’t think I’m just trying to take this opportunity to go win a job,” McCloud said via Giants.com. “Every time I step on the practice field, I’m trying to win a job. Whatever reps that I get, those are valuable reps. I went from last year, I didn’t get any reps with the ones and the twos, really. Now I’m getting some reps. I just take every opportunity at practice, game, whatever it may be, just try to maximize that.”

A strong performance against the Texans could make the coaching staff feel more comfortable about inserting him into the first team. It is unclear how much action he will get after not seeing the field at all against the Lions in the preseason opener, but as McCloud himself alluded to, every rep he gets will serve a big purpose.

2. Theo Johnson is expected to play a big role in the Giants’ offense

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fourth-round tight end Theo Johnson could find himself heavily in the mix with the Giants offense right away following Darren Waller’s retirement.

As of now, Daniel Bellinger is in line to be TE1, but if Johnson shows he can be impactful in an NFL setting off rip, he may see plenty of reps in two tight end sets as a consistent option in the regular season.

Johnson, 23, was an offensive force in his junior year at Penn State. In 13 games, he had 341 receiving yards and averaged 10 yards per reception while scoring a touchdown seven times. He could be a strong red zone target for quarterback Daniel Jones when short gains are needed and he can open up the offense to get New York’s playmakers open down the field for big plays.

Like McCloud, Johnson didn’t see the field against the Lions either, but is expected to get more reps versus the Texans on Saturday. With the lack of tight end depth on the roster, he could lock up a starting gig in just one game if he delivers a solid effort.

3. Tyler Nubin is an exciting rookie who could become a starter

East Rutherford , NJ — May 10, 2024 — Second round draft pick safety Tyler Nubin as the NY Giants hold their Rookie Camp and introduce their new draft picks. Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Perhaps the most exciting prospect on this list, Tyler Nubin could potentially be on his way to being named the team’s starting strong safety Week 1 of the regular season. Nubin was taken in the second round by New York out of the University of Minnesota, and they were enamored by his talents and felt strongly about his ability to a major contributor right away.

The 23-year-old does have competition for the job, as Dane Belton has also excited some within the Giants brass and could be in for a major role in 2024 after getting limited reps in his first two NFL seasons. As it stands right now, Nubin is listed as the backup to Belton on the depth chart, but that could change very quickly if Nubin puts on a strong display defensively.

Though it is just the preseason, the Texans could feature star wide receiver Stefon Diggs briefly, which could give Nubin an opportunity to show whether or not he can handle deep threats in coverage. The safety might not play many drives on Saturday, but he will have a chance to show a lot even in limited capacity, and could impress the coaching staff enough to win the starting job for the regular season campaign.