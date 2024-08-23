Giants: 3 players fighting for a starting job against the Jets

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are gearing up for Week 3 of the preseason against the New York Jets on Saturday evening. While most starters won’t be participating, several position battles remain unresolved, particularly in the secondary at cornerback and safety. Additionally, some defensive linemen are making a strong push for starting roles. Let’s take a look at a few players fighting for more playing time as the season opener in September approaches.

Three Giants Fighting for Starting Jobs Against the Jets

1. Dane Belton

At the start of training camp, it appeared that third-year Iowa product Dane Belton was the frontrunner for the starting free safety position. The 23-year-old initially received first-team reps, largely because rookie Tyler Nubin was sidelined with a calf injury.

Since then, Belton has slowly lost ground to Nubin, who has displayed legitimate ball-hawk qualities. With the Giants needing to fill the void left by Xavier McKinney, Nubin’s natural fit in the role has been evident.

Belton has shown promise in the past, playing 685 total snaps over two seasons. This preseason, he has played 39 snaps, recording a tackle and allowing no yards in coverage. The battle for the starting job could be decided in the upcoming game against the Jets, with the Giants likely to go with the hot hand heading into Week 1 against the Vikings.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

2. Elijah Chatman

Undrafted free agent Elijah Chatman out of SMU has emerged as a serious contender for a starting role on the defensive line with standout performances in the first two weeks of the preseason. Chatman has played 72 snaps, registering five pressures and three assists. He has drawn several holding calls and even chased down a runner in the open field, showcasing impressive speed despite his 6-foot, 278-pound frame.

Currently, Rakeem Nunez-Roches is projected to start alongside Dexter Lawrence, but Chatman is making a legitimate push for the job. Another strong showing in the preseason finale could force the Giants’ hand. At the very least, Chatman may be a long-term solution next to Lawrence, with significant upside.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

3. Nick McCloud

Nick McCloud has a prime opportunity to solidify himself as the primary cornerback opposite Deonte Banks. McCloud is expected to start against the Jets, especially as the Giants are likely to seek additional secondary support through the waiver wire or free agency.

The 26-year-old former UDFA out of Notre Dame has played 20 snaps this preseason, allowing no receptions on one target. With 863 regular-season snaps under his belt, McCloud has given up 439 yards, a 64.1% reception rate, and four touchdowns.

While McCloud has shown flashes of quality, relying on him as the primary CB2 remains optimistic. A strong performance against the Jets could bolster his case, but the Giants are still expected to add more support in the secondary.

The Impact of Injuries on Position Battles

Third-year LSU product Cor’Dale Flott has been sidelined with a quad injury, derailing his chance to compete for the starting job. When he returns, Flott will have an opportunity to work his way back into the conversation, but for now, he is out of the running.

The only other real threat to McCloud’s position is Tre Hawkins, who struggled against the Houston Texans last week. Hawkins possesses all the physical traits to be a quality NFL corner, but he lacks experience and needs more time to develop.