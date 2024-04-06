Could the Giants trade for Bills superstar QB Josh Allen?

Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are questioning the future of starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who missed the majority of the 2023 season with a torn ACL. Since then, New York has been heavily scouting the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft class while also meeting with veteran signal-callers in free agency.

Elsewhere in the Empire State, some drama has been brewing. The Buffalo Bills seem headed for a rebuild after trading away All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Could superstar QB Josh Allen be the next star to get shipped out of Buffalo?

This week on WFAN’s Evan & Tiki, co-host Evan Roberts suggested that the Giants should swoop in and trade for Allen amidst the Bills’ rebuild. Such a deal would be a pipe dream come true for Giants fans, but an improbable nightmare for Bills Mafia that they likely don’t need to worry much about.

WFAN radio host suggests blockbuster trade that sends Josh Allen to the Giants

While reacting to the Bills’ trading of Diggs, Roberts immediately suggested the blockbuster trade that he believes Giants general manager Joe Schoen should make in response:

“Schoen’s gotta pick up the phone and ask about Josh Allen,” Roberts said on WFAN. “Why not?”

Roberts went on to explain further how and why he thinks such a trade could happen:

“Josh doesn’t have any toys anymore. Josh ain’t happy,” Roberts said. “Josh doesn’t want to live in Buffalo anymore. Josh has a girlfriend who would rather shop on Fifth Avenue in New York City than waste time in that toilet bowl known as Buffalo.

“Call up your friend, Joe [Schoen, New York Giants general manager], and say ‘What up’ about Josh Allen. ‘Is he available? Because if you’re sinking this ship…we have the sixth pick in the draft. We have Daniel Jones. We’ve got other assets. We’ll help you with your rebuild, and we’ll help out Josh Allen.’”

Could the Giants really pull off a trade for Allen?

Roberts suggests that the Giants ship off the No. 6 overall pick in this year’s draft for Allen in what would be a monumental trade. However, he fails to acknowledge that the No. 6 pick would just be the starting point in a negotiation for a player like Allen.

Allen is a perennial MVP candidate in the prime of his career. The Bills undoubtedly consider him an untouchable piece of their roster. They recently signed him to a six-year, $258 million contract. Allen has led Buffalo to the postseason in each of the last five years. There is no chance the Bills would even consider trading him away this offseason, and if they did consider making such a shocking deal, the No. 6 pick in the draft would not be enough to get it done.

Trading for Allen would be a dream come true for Giants fans

But for Giants fans, the dream of trading for Allen would be the move to reinvigorate the fanbase and return the team to postseason prominence. Allen would reunite with Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who was his offensive coordinator in Buffalo from 2018 to 2021. Daboll is often credited with Allen’s development into one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks.

Allen has been to two Pro Bowls in the last three seasons, has thrown for at least 4,300 yards in each of the last four seasons, has been a finalist in MVP voting three times in the last four years, and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2020. In 2023, he led the Bills to an 11-6 record and the AFC East championship after throwing for 4,306 yards and 29 touchdowns with 18 interceptions and an additional 524 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing.

The Giants would love to trade for Allen and become perennial playoff and Super Bowl contenders. However, dreams are just dreams, and reality is harsh. The reality of this situation: under no circumstances will the Buffalo Bills consider trading Josh Allen to the New York Giants in 2024.