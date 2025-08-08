Would Josh Giddey fit the Warriors mold?

There has been considerable concern regarding the Golden State Warriors this offseason, particularly concerning their lack of moves to improve the roster. Since Kevin Durant’s signing in 2016, it’s always a momentous occasion when a dynamic player is rumored to join the Warriors.



Recently, reports suggest that the Warriors reached out to Josh Giddey’s camp about a possible addition to their championship core.

Giddey has great basketball IQ

Giddey, a 6’8” Australian guard, averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game last season with the Bulls, shooting a career-best 37.8% from three-point range. His elite playmaking ability and high basketball IQ make him a versatile offensive asset. Giddey can facilitate, rebound, and excel in transition, aligning well with the Warriors’ fast-paced, read-and-react system.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Unlike Jonathan Kuminga, whose main strengths are scoring and athleticism, Giddey offers a more well-rounded game that includes secondary ball-handling and playmaking, which would ease the burden on Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.



His size at the guard position adds defensive versatility, allowing switches across multiple positions; however, he needs to improve his lateral quickness to effectively guard elite wing players.

Giddey has all the tools to be great for the Warriors

Giddey would fit seamlessly into the Warriors’ offensive system. His vision and passing would thrive in Steve Kerr’s motion offense, creating open looks for Stephen Curry and others.



He could serve as a starting shooting guard or lead the second unit, providing playmaking when Curry is resting. Giddey’s rebounding (7.2 per game) would also enhance Golden State’s transition game, a hallmark of their dynasty.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

While his 37.8% shooting from three-point range is an improvement, it comes on low volume (2.7 attempts per game), and he must demonstrate consistency to effectively stretch defenses alongside Curry.



Defensively, Giddey’s height is an asset, but he would benefit from Green’s guidance to navigate Kerr’s complex schemes. A lineup including Curry, Giddey, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler could prove dynamic, blending spacing, playmaking, versatility, and defensive flexibility.

Maximizing Giddey widens the championship window

Acquiring Giddey would indicate a strategic shift toward maximizing Curry’s championship window.



At just 22 years old, Giddey’s youth and potential make him a long-term investment, with the potential to surpass Kuminga’s current trajectory. His reported contract demand of $30 million per year, as mentioned by Jake Fischer, is steep but justifiable if he significantly enhances Golden State’s offense.



The success of the trade would depend on Giddey adapting to Kerr’s system and improving on the defensive end. If executed, this move could propel the Warriors back into contention in the Western Conference, combining Giddey’s playmaking with their star core.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

However, if his defensive limitations or inconsistent shooting are not addressed, the trade’s overall impact could be limited. Kuminga’s role in Golden State has been reduced due to a combination of poor defense and difficulties in playing alongside Stephen Curry.



In contrast, Giddey is a consummate playmaker, focused on improving the performance of those around him. With both players facing contract disputes with their respective teams, a potential double sign-and-trade could be a solution.



Kuminga could find the role he prefers, while Giddey and the Warriors appear to be an ideal fit.