Which young big man should the Warriors pursue this offseason?

With the Golden State Warriors looking to extend Stephen Curry’s championship window alongside Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, it is essential to acquire a big man who can shoot, rebound, and fit into Steve Kerr’s motion offense, especially after their playoff exit in 2025.



A younger big man ensures long-term potential and improved spacing on the court. Here are three candidates under 30 years old who could serve as potential stretch bigs to acquire this offseason:



Jalen Duren

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

At 22 years old, Duren is a 6’10” center with emerging stretch potential.



In the 2024-25 season, he shot 33.3% from three-point range on 1.0 attempt per game, averaging 11.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. His athleticism and ability to set screens enhance Curry’s off-ball play, while his rebounding addresses the Warriors’ frontcourt needs.



Detroit’s ongoing rebuild might make Duren, who is under a $4.5 million contract through 2026, available for a trade involving Jonathan Kuminga and possibly a first-round pick, but Detroit’s potential commitment to Duren may supersede trade availability.



Although his three-point volume is low, Duren’s youth and defensive upside pair well with Green, making him a high-ceiling fit.

Obi Toppin

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Toppin, 27, is a 6’9″ forward/center who shot 40.3% from three-point range on 3.1 attempts in the 2024-25 season, averaging 10.1 points and 3.9 rebounds. His explosive athleticism and floor spacing align well with Kerr’s fast-paced system, complementing Curry’s shooting gravity.



Given Indiana’s crowded frontcourt, Toppin, who is under a $12.9 million contract through 2027, could be a viable trade option. His performance as a spark plug in the NBA Finals showcases his value as a rotation piece on a contending team.



While he may not be a rim protector, Toppin’s offensive versatility and energy make him an attractive and cost-effective addition to a contending roster.

Naz Reid

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

At 25, Reid is a 6’9″ big man who shot 41.4% from three on 5.0 attempts during the 2024-25 season, averaging 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds. His shooting and playmaking abilities fit seamlessly into Golden State’s motion offense, and his defensive hustle aligns well with Green’s switchability.



Minnesota’s luxury tax concerns could make Reid, on a $14.0 million contract through 2026, available for a package deal that includes Brandin Podziemski and draft picks.



Reid’s proven versatility and pedigree as a potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate make him an impactful target for a championship push.

Fitting into the Warriors system

Duren, Toppin, or Reid would fulfill the Warriors’ need for a young stretch big man, adding shooting, athleticism, and depth around Curry, Butler, and Green.



Duren offers defensive potential, Toppin brings energy, and Reid provides proven versatility. The Warriors must carefully balance their trade assets with the urgency of their championship aspirations.