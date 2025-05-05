Warriors win Game 7 and advance to face Timberwolves next round

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors triumphed once again, moving from the seventh seed to defeat the second-seeded Houston Rockets in the first round. This thrilling victory showcased the heart, experience, and clutch brilliance of Golden State, led by Stephen Curry and a phenomenal supporting cast.



Buddy Hield led all scorers with an impressive 33 points, including nine made three-pointers. Stephen Curry, as always, was captain clutch, contributing 14 points in the fourth quarter to secure the Rockets’ elimination from the playoffs.

Buddy’s best game of his career

Hield was the defining force of the game, scoring a playoff-career-high 33 points. Acquired in the offseason, Hield had been a reliable shooter but had yet to have a signature playoff moment in his career—until Game 7.



His shooting spree began early, as he hit four three-pointers in the first quarter to keep the Warriors competitive. Hield’s ability to exploit Houston’s zone defense was crucial; he found soft spots in the mid-range and corner, draining catch-and-shoot opportunities created by Curry’s gravity and Butler’s drives.

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

His nine three-pointers tied a Warriors playoff record, and he added six rebounds and two steals, showcasing his two-way grit. Steve Kerr praised Hield’s performance as “fantastic,” highlighting how his movement shooting stretched Houston’s defense to its breaking point.



Hield’s emergence as a co-star shooter is remarkable—his off-ball synergy with Steph parallels the dynamic of the Splash Brothers, forcing defenses to make difficult choices.

Chef Curry cooks up in the fourth

Curry, despite battling a thumb injury, had a quiet first half, scoring only 3 points on 1-of-8 shooting from the field. Houston’s Amen Thompson did an excellent job guarding him, and the Rockets’ zone defense clogged his driving lanes.



However, it’s well-known that Steph thrives in the fourth quarter. He exploded for 13 points in the final frame, including a step-back three-pointer over Thompson and a crafty layup that pushed the lead to 82-70.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

His “night-night” gesture after assisting Hield on a corner three-pointer (which made the score 94-74) was a classic Curry moment—confident, clutch, and demoralizing for the opponent.



Curry finished the game with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists, showcasing his all-around impact. His off-ball movement, even when closely guarded, created opportunities for Hield’s scoring spree.



At 37 years old, Steph’s ability to take control in a road Game 7 while injured solidifies his role as the heartbeat of the Warriors and cements his legacy as one of the greatest players of all time.

Butler and Draymond set the tone

Green made a significant impact right from the start, scoring eight points in the first quarter to help stabilize the Warriors while Curry and Butler adjusted to the game. He finished with 16 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks, but his defensive versatility was even more crucial.



Green effectively switched onto guards like VanVleet, held his ground against Sengun in the post, and disrupted Houston’s pick-and-roll plays. His leadership in this critical road game helped keep Golden State composed.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Jimmy Butler, acquired in a midseason trade, has been a tremendous asset for the Warriors, contributing 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists. He has shown why he thrives in the playoffs. Butler’s ability to attack the rim, draw fouls, and guard multiple positions has eased the pressure on Curry.



His playmaking skills allowed him to find Hield for open shots, and his rebounding matched Houston’s physical play. Butler’s presence is a game-changer; he is the co-star that Steph has needed, combining grit with star power.

Semi-Finals showdown next

After a turbulent season and successfully navigating the Play-In tournament, Golden State’s victory over the No. 2 seed Rockets on the road demonstrates that the team is back. Hield’s breakout season, Butler’s arrival, and Curry’s clutch performances give this roster the highest potential it has seen since the championship run in 2022.



With 28 road wins in 29 playoff series under Curry’s leadership, it’s clear that the dynasty’s pulse remains strong. It’s exhilarating to watch Steph defy Father Time and lead this restructured team toward another deep playoff run.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Warriors are now set to face the No. 6 seed Minnesota Timberwolves in a best-of-seven series starting Tuesday night in Minneapolis.



This matchup pits Curry’s skills against Anthony Edwards’ explosiveness, with intriguing subplots like Draymond versus Gobert, as well as both teams’ elite shooting and defense. The Warriors finished the season with a 3-1 record against Minnesota, including two road victories. Steph averaged 28.5 points on 42% shooting from three-point range against the Timberwolves.