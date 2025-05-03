Warriors: Will Stephen Curry and company be prepared as the Rockets force a Game 7? 

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors had an opportunity to close out the first round playoff series against the Houston Rockets at home. However, despite a strong effort from Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, the young Rockets played impressively, showcasing a blend of tenacious defense and timely shooting to secure a road victory.



From the Warriors’ perspective, this was a frustrating loss characterized by a devastating collapse in the fourth quarter, defensive lapses, and an inability to counter Houston’s offensive production.



Will the Warriors be able to find the necessary energy on both ends of the court to secure a win in this crucial Game 7?

Treacherous waters for the Warriors

The Warriors have consistently outperformed the Rockets in their playoff matchups over the past decade. Led by Curry, who is now 37 years old, the Warriors appear ready to defeat the Rockets this year, led by veteran guard Fred VanVleet and a rejuvenated supporting cast.

However, the Rockets’ desperation and physical style of play have posed challenges for the Warriors, particularly during crucial moments. The game remained close through three quarters, thanks in part to a “Curry-Flurry” in the late third quarter, where he scored 11 consecutive points.



A 14-1 run by Houston, which was capped off by a four-point play from VanVleet, derailed the Warriors’ momentum. This ultimately led to a stagnant offensive performance in the fourth quarter, sealing the Warriors’ fate.

Curry and Butler are carrying the load

Curry was the heartbeat of the Warriors, as always, and his performance epitomized the team’s night: flashes of brilliance overshadowed by inefficiency and a lack of defensive pressure.

He led the team with 29 points, including six made three-pointers that showcased his legendary shooting ability. Despite suffering from a thumb injury and facing constant double-teams, Curry’s effort kept the Warriors in the game, but they will need more support from their role players in Game 7.

His shooting stats of 9-for-23, including 6-for-16 from beyond the arc, reflect how well Houston’s defense limited him, forcing him to work hard for every shot. The Rockets’ physical defense and timely switches made it difficult for Curry to find clean looks, especially in the fourth quarter, where he couldn’t capitalize until it was too late.

Butler delivered a strong all-around performance, coming close to achieving a triple-double. He showed incredible determination while battling through a lingering pelvic injury that limited his explosiveness.

His ability to attack the rim and create opportunities for others was crucial, especially when Houston’s defense focused on Curry. Despite his efforts, many of his teammates failed to capitalize on key chances in this pivotal Game 6.

Poor effort from the supporting cast

The bench did not provide the same spark as they had in previous games. The inconsistent scoring from Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski was disappointing, and the moment seemed too big for both of them right from the opening tip.

The absence of Jonathan Kuminga for most of the series has been noteworthy, as his athleticism and defensive skills would be a perfect counter to the young Rockets wings. Steve Kerr’s coaching strategy, which relies heavily on Curry and Butler carrying the team, is questionable, especially considering both players are dealing with lingering injuries.

Unfortunately, it’s too late to alter their game plan heading into a crucial Game 7, which will require both players to deliver their best performances of the season. Kerr’s enthusiasts might convince themselves that this was his plan all along if the Warriors manage to win on Sunday night.

Game 7 on Sunday night

This loss was frustrating, but it is not the end of the road. The issues stemmed from defensive lapses, poor adjustments, and a lack of production from the bench.



Nevertheless, Golden State’s veteran core has the experience needed to bounce back in Game 7. The Warriors must tap into their championship resolve to overcome Houston’s momentum and advance.



As Draymond Green said, “We just know how important it is,” and now it’s time for Golden State to prove it.