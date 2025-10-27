Warriors will have a battle of West powerhouses against Grizzlies



In a battle of old Western Conference foes, the Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center.



These two teams have had incredible playoff battles, but are both in new iterations of their respective franchises.



Stephen Curry, averaging 33.3 points per game, will again match up with the explosive Ja Morant. Following a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State will look to get back on track, expecting a more aggressive Jimmy Butler to secure a victory over Memphis.

Grizzlies rundown

An array of injuries to the Grizzlies’ depth was a concern coming into the season, but the addition of veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and rookie sensation Cedric Coward has proven formidable as the Grizzlies have surpassed expectations through their first three games.



Coward has looked like a complete player, averaging 19 points per game to start the season, while showing elite poise and solid defense. This X-factor scored 27 points while going 6 for 6 from beyond the arc in that victory, providing Memphis with much-needed floor spacing after Desmond Bane’s departure in the offseason.

However, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.’s perimeter struggles to start the season could prove costly.



Morant (16.7%) and Jackson Jr. (18.2%) against the well-rested, elite Warriors’ defense will limit spacing opportunities for Memphis, forcing Morant into clogged lanes and leading to inefficient shot choices from both.

Warriors’ versatility will overwhelm the Grizzlies

Curry will look to continue his historic start to the season, shooting 45% from three on an astounding 11.7 attempts per game. His dominant start has fueled the Warriors, but a 35-point night wasn’t enough to secure the victory against Portland.



The same night, Butler only took seven shots; expect him to attack this Grizzlies team, lacking depth at center and going strong at Jackson Jr.. Last time these teams met, Butler went off for 38 points. His bully ball style is a versatile approach that Memphis struggles to balance against Curry’s finesse.

No Al Horford for the Warriors, as he will play tomorrow against the Clippers, which means Draymond Green will likely slide in at the five, sharing time with Quinten Post.



Green has been off to a great start this season, stretching the floor to 50% from three on a modest four attempts per game.



Jonathan Kuminga will look to continue his commitment to the Warriors’ philosophy, doing the little things that ultimately win games, and his defense has been swarming opponents at the point of attack. This will be crucial against a Memphis team that has done well protecting the ball so far this season.

Warriors have five games in eight days

A Western Conference showdown will commence tonight, but the Warriors have the depth and are more top-heavy than the Grizzlies.

Some players always look forward to facing certain teams, and while this Grizzlies squad may look a bit different, expect Golden State to come out engaged on both ends early, hopefully resting starters in the fourth on their first half of a back-to-back.

Final score prediction: Warriors 135, Grizzlies 111.