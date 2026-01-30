The Golden State Warriors return to action looking to build on one of their most explosive offensive showings of the season as they prepare to face the top team in the East, the Detroit Pistons.



The Warriors have won four straight against Detroit and aim to make it five in a row, but this matchup presents a greater challenge given how much better the Pistons have looked this season.

The Warriors pace of play has revitalized their season

Since Jimmy Butler went down with a season-ending ACL injury, the Warriors have undergone a clear stylistic transformation.

Once among the slowest teams in the league (29th in pace), Golden State has surged to 16th overall and ranks first in pace over the last three games.



This shift in tempo has fueled their offense, creating more opportunities in transition, quicker shot creation, and a spread floor that leaves more room for Stephen Curry to operate at his apex under this style of play.

Cunningham vs Curry

Coincidentally, Curry has historically thrived against Detroit, averaging 27.3 points per game over the last four meetings. This game adds historical context as he faces off against Cade Cunningham.

A picture of Cunningham and Curry went viral prior to the 2021 draft, when Cade attended Curry’s camp. He has consistently raised his skill level each season he’s been in the league, and this head-to-head matchup is always one to look forward to, as Curry, still playing at an elite level, matches up against Cunningham, who is coming up in the ranks.



Cunningham’s size, poise, and basketball IQ of a sponge will test Golden State’s perimeter defense and look to exploit any holes he can find in the Warriors’ defense, whether a late switch or a lack of coverage.

A Warriors victory tonight will raise team morale even higher

Detroit enters as the number one seed in the Eastern Conference but is coming off a loss to the Phoenix Suns and playing on the second night of a back-to-back. That scheduling spot could prove critical if the Warriors successfully impose their faster pace early and exploit Detroit’s lower stamina.

For Golden State, the keys are clear: push tempo from the opening tip, generate high three-point volume, and continue balanced scoring across the rotation.



If the Warriors set the tone early, they give themselves a strong chance to extend their streak against Detroit and keep their momentum rolling.