Riding a wave of momentum, the Golden State Warriors look to continue their winning streak as they travel to New Orleans to face the Pelicans.



This will be the first game against former Warriors teammate and champion Kevon Looney after 10 great years with the franchise, but NBA champion Jordan Poole will not be playing for the Pelicans tonight.



Stephen Curry, averaging 47.5 points per game in his last two outings, will aim to extend his dominance en route to a Warriors victory.

The Warriors must not take their foot off the gas

The Pelicans are 2-10, but there are no off nights in the NBA. The Indiana Pacers sit at 1-12, with their only win coming against the Warriors.



If anything, a game like tonight is more crucial in testing the Warriors’ championship resolve by executing at the highest level and winning convincingly.

Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Pelicans are a bottom-three defensive team, and demonstrating that there are indeed ‘levels to this’ could position Golden State among the top contenders as they aim to legitimize their title aspirations.



Jimmy Butler’s 20 points per game over the last three contests on 55% shooting from the field and 55% from three will look to be the catalytic force for Golden State to coast to victory.

Young guys must bring high energy in this matchup

Jonathan Kuminga got some shots up at shootaround this morning. According to Nick Friedell, he seems to be moving fine but will be out again tonight as the Warriors adopt a cautious approach to his rehab progression.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The energy from young guys like Will Richard, Moses Moody, and Quinten Post will aim to match that of a young Pelicans squad featuring players like Jeremiah Fears and Derick Queen, who have been impressive.



Expect a high-energy contest from those two as they look to make their mark tonight.

The turning point to a grueling schedule

The way Golden State handled San Antonio boosts the team’s confidence, and a Draymond Green-led defense will aim to build on their winning formula in a game like tonight’s.

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

This is the first of three games in four nights on a short road trip before a five-game home stand. This stretch could be the turning point after a demanding start to the season.

Prediction: Warriors 128, Pelicans 105