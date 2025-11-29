The Golden State Warriors might be shorthanded, but that just means a new approach as they look to continue their homestretch against the New Orleans Pelicans.



Stephen Curry is out for at least a week with a quad contusion, and Jimmy Butler, averaging 20 points per game, will now be the leading man in Golden State.



The Warriors are .500 in their last 10 games and must set the tone early while playing with discipline to secure this victory over the less disciplined but more athletic Pelicans squad.

Zion Williamson is back for the Pelicans

Butler may have to channel that ‘Playoff Jimmy’ he’s known for in the next few games to carry the Warriors to victory.



The Pelicans have a poor record, but are still fifth in the league in steals per game, with an assortment of young talent like Derik Queen, Jeremiah Fears, and a now healthy Zion Williamson. A key to victory is transition defense. The Pelicans push the ball after makes and misses, especially when Williamson is on the floor.

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Golden State must build a defensive wall of sorts, force jump shots, and keep Williamson from getting easy touches inside.



Williamson has only played in seven games this season; with fresh legs and something to prove, expect him to go full throttle tonight against the Warriors.

Warriors can’t be predictable with Curry out

Golden State will shift into less motion and more of an isolation and mismatch-attacking game plan with Butler leading.



It’s been reported that Jonathan Kuminga is gearing up for a return, possibly tonight or in the next couple of games, but that’s a dynamic duo that insists on working together. Butler has taken Kuminga under his wing, and the chemistry there could be a lifeline for the Warriors if both players can stay healthy during this stretch without Curry.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Warriors’ main focus when playing younger teams is protecting the basketball. The better team is always going to be better schematically, but if they fall into playing down to their competition—which has been a problem for the Warriors—they will reap what they sow.

Winning the turnover battle equals victory for the Warriors.

Golden State is average until moves are made

The Warriors’ performance against lesser teams is always dependent on their ability to execute while maintaining discipline.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Any excuse not to give their best effort will lead to a loss. As it’s currently constructed, this team may need to move a piece or two or bring in a couple of two-way players to consistently win at a high level.



Regardless of potential, their current record is 10-10, and that’s average. An average team will not get the job done when it matters most.