The Golden State Warriors enter this game against the Indiana Pacers seeking stability and rhythm despite a demanding early-season schedule.



Stephen Curry’s status is uncertain for tonight’s game, but the emerging talent must demonstrate they can get the job done.



The only victory the Pacers have this season is over Golden State, and while the Warriors are 12.5-point favorites, playing down to the competition again will be what keeps them out of championship relevance.

Butler must play a vital role in securing the victory

Jimmy Butler, the Robin to Curry’s Batman, only took 10 shots and scored fewer points than Draymond Green in their most recent loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Leadership and consistency from Butler will be crucial in fueling Golden State this season, and that performance against the Nuggets must be an anomaly for what Golden State hopes to accomplish.



In turn, Butler highlighted the Warriors’ defensive struggles and lack of effort, which in turn hampers their ability to get out in transition and find easy looks.

Expect better production from Warriors’ young duo

Following a poor showing from the duo of Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody in their last game, they will be looking to bounce back significantly.

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Kuminga’s performances have varied greatly, but a victory for Golden State against the young, faster teams is where Kuminga’s role will be most vital. Matching the tempo and aggressiveness of a more athletic Pacers team sets the early standard, and the Warriors’ offense may flow better.



Moody was scorching from behind the arc before the Nuggets game, and expect a much better performance as Warriors rookie Will Richard appears ready to take the load off any rotation player struggling with consistency.

Treacherous schedule ahead for Golden State

Golden State must bounce back strongly with a victory tonight, as the upcoming schedule does not favor the Warriors. Six games in the next nine days, with two back-to-backs, all on the road.

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The 5-5 record doesn’t reflect how strong they started the season, and those two losses to Milwaukee and Indiana still haunt the Dubs.



Whether Curry plays or not, Head Coach Steve Kerr should ensure the best game plan and send a message that the Warriors will not bow to an intense schedule.

Prediction: Warriors 118, Pacers 108.