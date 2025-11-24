Continuing their home stand, the Golden State Warriors host the Utah Jazz.



Al Horford (sciatica) and Jonathan Kuminga (knee) are both out, while Draymond Green is questionable for tonight’s matchup.



The Utah Jazz are coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and will be motivated tonight, but with both Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry well rested, it presents matchup nightmares for the Jazz.

The Jazz have a formidable roster

Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

With a limited frontcourt, the Warriors must lean on their youth, including Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quentin Post.



Stretching the floor and creating mismatches to be exploited will be the keys to victory for Golden State.



Pushing the pace against this Jazz team, on the second night of a back-to-back, will show in their legs and in a potential lack of discipline.



The Jazz have young players like Keyonte George, averaging 23. 1 points per game, and rookie sensation Ace Bailey, both eager to grow their games and demonstrate early-season synergy.



Lauri Markkanen had a quiet night against the Lakers, scoring 20 points on 19 shots; expect him to perform much better against Golden State.

Warriors must be more disciplined

Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Though the Jazz sit at 5-11, the Warriors have already lost multiple games to sub-.500 teams due to poor execution.



They were dominated on the boards last game against the Trail Blazers, and while rebounding will be crucial tonight, winning the turnover battle is most important.



Ball security has been a problem for the Warriors; if they can maintain discipline tonight against the Jazz, it will boost their chances for victory.

This Warriors roster will not cut it long-term

With Curry and Butler playing, they will cause havoc for the Jazz, but in losses this season, they have combined for over 60 points.



Inconsistent lineups partly stem from a hectic schedule, but if they can limit turnovers, create second-chance opportunities off rebounds, and benefit from promising bench production, it could make a big difference.



That’s a lot to ask of the Warriors to just stay afloat against a 5-11 team, highlighting the poor roster construction that must be addressed before the trade deadline.