The Golden State Warriors face a tough challenge tonight without their captain, Stephen Curry, who will rest against the Miami Heat due to ankle soreness.



Losing their offensive engine is a major blow, and they’ll need to quickly adapt and develop new game plans to maximize their chances of winning.



This will be difficult against a Heat team that has established a strong identity under Head Coach Erik Spoelstra.

Warriors need their reserves to shine tonight

Jimmy Butler, who led the Miami Heat to two NBA Finals appearances, is not expected to play tonight due to a back strain, and neither is four-time champion Draymond Green.



The Warriors are playing with less pressure on the road after a game against Orlando, where role players struggled, and now they step into starting roles on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Heat are known for their discipline and toughness, and it looks like Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski will bear much of the ball-handling responsibilities.

They combined for 50 points against the Pelicans on Sunday night and will look to spark that momentum again.



For the first time this season, the Warriors’ reserves will be tested in bigger roles, providing an opportunity to show growth without relying on veteran presence on the floor.

Potential trap game for the Miami Heat

It might seem unlikely, but Golden State has pulled off some improbable wins over the years.



Quinten Post will get the start tonight, and rookie Will Richard will try to build on his career-high 30 points against the Kings from two weeks ago.



Limiting turnovers, playing resiliently, and having something to prove could inspire a stronger performance, though achieving a victory remains a very tall order tonight.